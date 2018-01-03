Download App
Delhi ›   Delhi NCR

वसंत कुंज इलाके में लंगूर को पेड़ से बांधा, मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 08:39 PM IST
वसंत कुंज की एक सोसाइटी में दुर्लभ प्रजाति के लंगूर की रहस्यमय हालात में मौत हो गई। उसे प्रदीप नाम के व्यक्ति ने रात को सोसाइटी में एक पेड़ से बांध दिया था। अगले दिन शाम को लंगूर मरा मिला। उसके गले का फंदा पेड़ की टहनियों से उलझा था। माना जा रहा है कि उसकी मौत दम घुटने या फिर सर्दी से हुई। फोना पुलिस नामक एनजीओ की शिकायत पर वसंत कुंज (नार्थ) थाना पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। शुरुआती जांच में पुलिस कह रही है कि सर्दी से लंगूर की मौत हुई है।

वसंत कुंज में मरे लंगूर को गुपचुप तरीके से जंगल में फिंकवा दिया गया था। प्रदीप लंगूर की देखभाल करता था। उसने ही उसे जंगल में फेंका था। फोना पुलिस ने लंगूर को ले जाकर शिकायत वसंत कुंज थाना पुलिस से की। मामला पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम (आईपीसी की धारा 429) के तहत दर्ज किया गया है।

मात्र दो वर्ष उम्र के लंगूर को हनुमान प्रजाति का बताया जा रहा था। एनजीओ ने दो लोगों साहिल और सुनील कुमार के खिलाफ पुलिस को शिकायत दी है। इन्होंने अपने विजिटिंग कार्ड में छपवा रखा है कि दफ्तर, सरकारी कॉलेज, होटल, फाइव स्टार होटल और अस्पताल से बंदरों को भगाने का विशेष प्रबंध हैं।
