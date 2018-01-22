Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   karni sena says, they will not let padmavat to get released

करणी सेना का ऐलान- किसी भी हालत में रिलीज नहीं होने देंगे फिल्म ‘पद्मावत’

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 10:02 PM IST
karni sena says, they will not let padmavat to get released
1 of 5
राजपूत करणी सेना के अध्यक्ष लोकेंद्र सिंह कालवी ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भले ही 25 जनवरी को फिल्म पद्मावत को रिलीज करने के आदेश दिए हों, लेकिन राजपूत करणी सेना किसी भी हालत में इस फिल्म को रिलीज नहीं होने देगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
padmavat padmavati karni sena gurugram news

Recommended

warning for rain and snowfall during 72 hours in uttarakhand
Dehradun

Alert: 72 घंटे इन जिलों में जमकर होगी बारिश-बर्फबारी, पारा गिरने से और बढ़ेगी ठंड

22 जनवरी 2018

gurugram residents keep fallen poop in their refrigerator as they thought it special material
Delhi NCR

आसमान से गिरा ‌नीला टुकड़ा, लोगों ने खास चीज समझ फ्रीज में रखा जब सामने आई सच्चाई तो...

22 जनवरी 2018

Lunar eclipse 2018 bad effect of zodiac
Dehradun

साल के पहले चंद्रग्रहण में इन राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव, जानिए आप पर कैसा रहेगा असर

22 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar reached delhi university to promote padman
Delhi NCR

PICS : डीयू पहुंचे 'पैडमैन', कुछ लड़कियां हुईं बेहोश

22 जनवरी 2018

2000 rupees note shortage in bank and atm
Dehradun

फिर से हुए 'नोटबंदी' जैसे हालात, बैंक जाने से पहले जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर

22 जनवरी 2018

termites problem will Finish from this Powder
Dehradun

दीमक से परेशान हैं तो यह चूर्ण दूर करने आपकी टेंशन, 20 साल तक घर रहेगा सेफ

22 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

kejriwal said poor people of delhi made him win
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने बताया- इस खास वर्ग ने दिया था AAP को वोट..

22 जनवरी 2018

Solution on basant panchami 2018 for bright fortune
Dehradun

बसंत पंचमी 2018: आज अपनी राशि के अनुसार करेंगे ये उपाय तो मिलेगी तरक्की

22 जनवरी 2018

Car fall in canal, one died and four is missing
Chandigarh

Photos: जॉब लगने की खुशी में पार्टी करने निकले थे, घर पहुंची सिर्फ लाश

22 जनवरी 2018

Funeral of martyred chandan rai in chandauli
Varanasi

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुआ शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर, युवाओं ने की पाकिस्तान से आरपार लड़ाई की मांग 

22 जनवरी 2018

kejriwal government to increase salary of health workers
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार देगी स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को इतने सारे तोहफे, जानें क्या है लिस्ट में शामिल

22 जनवरी 2018

this baba ward from black magic by nude pictures of women
Delhi NCR

महिलाओं की परेशानियां दूर करने के बहाने बाबा करता था ये अश्लील डिमांड

22 जनवरी 2018

akhilesh yadav statement about elections 2019
Kanpur

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव में अपना गढ़ बचाने के ल‌िए कूदेगी समाजवादी पार्टी, ड‌िंपल नहीं लड़ेंगी चुनाव

22 जनवरी 2018

kanpur zoo bear gabbar is dead by cancer
Kanpur

कैंसर से मर गया दर्शकों को हंसाने वाला 'गब्बर'

22 जनवरी 2018

padmavat : security is increased for showing the movie peacefully
Delhi NCR

पद्मावत : शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से फिल्म दिखाने के लिए उठाया जा रहा ये कदम

22 जनवरी 2018

Goat marriage in dhanaulti uttarakhand
Dehradun

बकरियों को शादी के लिए करना पड़ेगा इंतजार, स्वयंवर में आई यह अड़चन

22 जनवरी 2018

shivpal singh yadav addressed party leaders in lucknow.
Lucknow

Birthday पर कार्यकर्ताओं से बोले शिवपाल यादव, आप जानते हैं किन लोगों ने पार्टी को कमजोर किया

22 जनवरी 2018

akhilesh yadav statement about election 2019
Kanpur

चाैथी बार इस जगह से अख‌िलेश लड़ेंगे चुनाव, लेंगे इनकी सीट

22 जनवरी 2018

12th class student shivansh killed lady principal in yamunanagar
Chandigarh

लेडी प्रिंसीपल के कातिल छात्र ने बताई 'गुरु' को मारने की वजह, 7 बड़े खुलासे

22 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

22 जनवरी 2018

Basant Panchami Special in kanpur
Kanpur

बसंत पंचमी : शनि देव बरसाएंगे कृपा, इन राशियों की बदलेगी दशा

22 जनवरी 2018

akhilesh yadav birthday wish for uncle shivpal yadav
Kanpur

अख‌िलेश ने कुछ इस अंदाज में दी चाचा श‌िवपाल काे जन्मदिन की बधाई

22 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.