सीलमपुर-जाफराबाद हिंसा में छह लोग गिरफ्तार, आज भी बंद हैं दिल्ली-नोएडा के ये रास्ते

09:31 AM, 18-Dec-2019

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari: To protest is the democratic right of the people of India, no one can stop us from doing it. However, it is important that it is done in control, keeping our emotions in control is the most important part. (17.12.19) pic.twitter.com/rCAIucx9F6