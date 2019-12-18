शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Jamia Seelampur violence live updates CAA 2019: delhi noida roads close shahi imam appeal control

Live

सीलमपुर-जाफराबाद हिंसा में छह लोग गिरफ्तार, आज भी बंद हैं दिल्ली-नोएडा के ये रास्ते

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 10:31 AM IST
- फोटो : पीटीआई
खास बातें

जामिया के बाद दिल्ली का उत्तर पूर्वी इलाका मंगलवार दोपहर को सुलग उठा। सीलमपुर और जाफराबाद इलाके में दोपहर को नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के लिए एकत्रित हुई भीड़ उग्र हो गई और देखते ही देखते प्रदर्शन हिंसा में तब्दील हो गया। नकाबपोश प्रदर्शनकारियों ने डीटीसी की कलस्टर बस और दिल्ली पुलिस के वज्र वाहन की तोड़फोड़ की है। वहीं दो दर्जन से ज्यादा निजी वाहनों को आग के हवाले कर दिया। इस घटना में थाना सीलमपुर इलाके के एक पुलिस बूथ में भी आग लगा दी। हालांकि बुधवार को हालात सामान्य हो गए हैं और सभी मेट्रो स्टेशन खोल दिए गए हैं। वहीं दिल्ली से नोएडा आने जाने वाले कुछ रास्ते तीसरे दिन भी बंद हैं जिसके चलते यात्रियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दूसरी तरफ दिल्ली के शाही इमाम का भी बयान आया है। जानिए आज दिल्ली में होने वाली घटनाओं की सभी अपडेट्स...

लाइव अपडेट

10:29 AM, 18-Dec-2019

उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली में धारा-144 लागू

दिल्ली पुलिस के संयुक्त कमिश्नर ने कहा है कि उत्तर-पूर्वी जिले में सीआरपीसी की धारा-144 लागू कर दी गई है। इसके तहत किसी भी सार्वजिनक स्थान पर चार से ज्यादा लोग इकट्ठा नहीं हो सकते, कोई प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकते।


 
10:25 AM, 18-Dec-2019
दिल्ली के सीलमपुर इलाके में आज पुलिस ने पेट्रोलिंग कर इलाके का जायजा लिया, जहां सबकुछ नियंत्रण में पाया गया।


 
10:07 AM, 18-Dec-2019

छह गिरफ्तार, अन्य की तलाश जारी

दिल्ली पुलिस ने सीलमपुर हिंसा मामले में छह आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इसके साथ ही पुलिस कई जगहों पर छापेमारी कर उन लोगों की तलाश कर रही है जिनकी पहचान की जा चुकी है।
09:48 AM, 18-Dec-2019

दो एफआईआर दर्ज

दिल्ली पुलिस ने जाफराबाद में हुई हिंसा के संबंध में आईपीसी की धाराओं के तहत दंगा भड़काने और पब्लिक संपत्ति बर्बाद करने के आरोप में दो एफआईआर दर्ज की हैं। अब तक पांच लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है जिनके आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि की जांच चल रही है। एक एफआईआर बृजपुरी में पत्थरबाजी के लिए भी की गई है।

 
09:41 AM, 18-Dec-2019

CAA से भारतीय मुस्लिमों का कुछ लेना-देना नहीं है- बुखारी

सैयद अहमद बुखारी ने कहा कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के तहत मुस्लिम शरणार्थी जो पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान और बांग्लादेश से भारत आएंगे उन्हें भारतीय नागरिकता नहीं मिलेगी। इसका उन मुसलमानों से कुछ लेना-देना नहीं है जो भारत में रह रहे हैं।

 
09:39 AM, 18-Dec-2019

CAA और NRC में है अंतर- बुखारी

शाही इमाम बुखारी ने ये भी कहा कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून(CAA) और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजीकरण(NRC) में बहुत अंतर है। एक सीएए है जो कानून बन चुका है और दूसरा एनआरसी है जिसकी सिर्फ घोषणा हुई है और वह कानून नहीं बना है।

 
09:31 AM, 18-Dec-2019

शाही इमाम ने कहा विरोध करना लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार, लेकिन संयम से करें

दिल्ली में जामिया और सीलमपुर हिंसा के बाद दिल्ली के शाही इमाम अहमद बुखारी सामने आए हैं और उन्होंने कहा कि विरोध-प्रदर्शन करना भारत के लोगों का लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार है, कोई ऐसा करने से हमें नहीं रोक सकता। हालांकि यह बहुत महत्वपूर्ण बात है कि यह प्रदर्शन नियंत्रण में किया जाए और हम अपनी भावनाओं पर नियंत्रण रखें ये सबसे अहम हिस्सा है।

 
09:24 AM, 18-Dec-2019
जामिया हिंसा के बाद पुलिस द्वारा फाइल की गई एफआईआर से पता चलता है कि पुलिस ने हिंसा रोकने और भीड़ को तितर-बितर करने के लिए 75 आंसू गैस के गोलों का इस्तेमाल किया था। इसमें ये भी कहा गया है कि 7-8 बच्चे और कुछ उपद्रवी विश्वविद्यालय के अंदर से पत्थरबाजी भी कर रहे थे।
इसी एफआईआर में ये भी कहा गया है कि पुलिस कैंपस के अंदर एक सीमित फोर्स के साथ दाखिल हुई थी ताकि उपद्रवियों की पहचान हो सके और छात्रों की सुरक्षा की जा सके।
 

 
09:09 AM, 18-Dec-2019

सीलमपुर हिंसा में दो FIR दर्ज, छह गिरफ्तार, उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली में धारा-144 लागू

दिल्ली के सीलमपुर में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में प्रदर्शन हिंसक हो जाने के बाद मंगलवार को सात मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर आवाजाही बंद कर दी गई थी और ट्रेनें भी वहां नहीं रुक रही थीं। लेकिन बुधवार सुबह सभी मेट्रो स्टेशनों के हर गेट खोल दिए गए हैं और सेवाएं सामान्य हो गई हैं।

 
