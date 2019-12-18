सीलमपुर-जाफराबाद हिंसा में छह लोग गिरफ्तार, आज भी बंद हैं दिल्ली-नोएडा के ये रास्ते

Liveसीलमपुर-जाफराबाद हिंसा में छह लोग गिरफ्तार, आज भी बंद हैं दिल्ली-नोएडा के ये रास्ते
Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police: Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in North East District. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/ACcxvEDY0t— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Delhi: Police party carried out patrolling in Seelampur area of the city earlier this morning. A protest which was held in the area over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct yesterday, had turned violent. pic.twitter.com/ZBeuRlZuyZ— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
#UPDATE: A total of 6 people have been arrested by Police in connection with yesterday's Seelampur violence. Raids are being conducted to apprehend some other people who have also been identified. #Delhi https://t.co/48BgdXzM3G— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Delhi Police files 2 FIRs in connection with y'day's Jafrabad incident under the IPC sections for rioting&damaging public property. 5 people have been detained, their backgrounds are being checked by Police. One FIR also registered in Brijpuri under IPC sections for stone pelting— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari: Under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Muslim refugees who come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan, & Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India. (17.12.19) https://t.co/zlOIlQXocg— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari: There is a difference between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC). One is CAA that has become a law, and the other is NRC that has only been announced, it has not become a law. (17.12.19) pic.twitter.com/Eo9bjd8YTp— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari: To protest is the democratic right of the people of India, no one can stop us from doing it. However, it is important that it is done in control, keeping our emotions in control is the most important part. (17.12.19) pic.twitter.com/rCAIucx9F6— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Delhi: The FIR filed by Police in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident also states that police had entered into the campus with limited force to identify miscreants and for safety of students.— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations. pic.twitter.com/TNz3mxXwIe— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
18 दिसंबर 2019