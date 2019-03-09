शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Indian Army appeaed to Kashmiri mothers, please stop your children from going on path of terrorism

सेना की कश्मीरी माताओं से अपील, कहा- बच्चों को आतंकवाद के रास्ते पर जाने से रोकें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 09 Mar 2019 01:48 PM IST
कॉप्स कमांडर कवंलजीत सिंह संधू
कॉप्स कमांडर कवंलजीत सिंह संधू - फोटो : ANI
चिनार कॉप्स के कोर कमांडर कंवलजीत सिंह ढिल्लों ने कहा कि कश्मीरी माताओं को अपने बच्चों को आतंकवाद और उग्रवाद के रास्ते पर जाने से रोकना चाहिए। उन्होंने अपील करते हुए कहा कि उन लड़कों को मुख्यधारा में लाओ जो भटक गए हैं।
उन्होंने कहा कि मैं आपको उनकी सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी लेता हूं।



 

indian army kanwal jeet singh dhillon corps commander chinar corps kashmiri mothers terrorism militancy
