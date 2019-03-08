शहर चुनें

Income tax Department is conducting raids at premises of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

दिल्ली: आप विधायक नरेश बालियान के घर आयकर का छापा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 06:46 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
आम आदमी पार्टी की मुसीबतें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। आज आयकर विभाग की टीम ने उत्तम नगर से विधायक नरेश बालियान के घर पर छापा मारा। 
इससे पहले रिठाला विधानसभा सीट से आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के विधायक मोहिंदर गोयल के खिलाफ बुधवार को एक महिला से दुष्कर्म करने का मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था। प्रशांत विहार थाना पुलिस ने दो साल पहले दुष्कर्म करने की शिकायत पर मुकदमा दर्ज करते हुए जांच शुरू कर दी है।

 

naresh balyan aap it rain today income tax it raid delhi income tax office नरेश बाल्यान दिल्ली आयकर विभाग
