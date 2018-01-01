Download App
द‌िल्ली में घने कोहरे ने किया नए साल का स्वागत, IGI पर उड़ानें सस्पेंड, 15 ट्रेनें रद्द

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 10:54 AM IST
igi airport operation temporarily suspend due to low visibility, trains effect due to fog all update

fog in delhiPC: ani

नए साल 2018 का आज पहला दिन है और आज घने कोहरे ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर में साल की पहली सुबह का स्वागत किया है। हालांकि यह काफी परेशानी भरा है क्योंकि घने कोहरे के कारण दृश्यता(विजिबिलिटी) इतनी कम है कि इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट पर उड़ानों का संचालन ही कुछ समय के लिए रोक दिया गया है।
सिर्फ हवाई अड्डे पर ही नहीं रेल और सड़क यातायात पर भी इसका काफी बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। कोहरे के कारण 56 ट्रेन देरी से चल रही हैं जबकि 20 ट्रेनों का समय बदला गया है और 15 ट्रेनें तो रद्द कर दी गई हैं।

वहीं कोहरे के कारण दिल्ली की हवा की गुणवत्ता पर भी इसका असर हुआ है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में दिल्ली के कुछ इलाकों की हवा की हालत कुछ ऐसी मापी गई हैः
शादीपुर-332(हजार्डस -बेहद खराब)
सिरी फोर्ट-388(हजार्डस)
आईटीओ- 182(अस्वस्थ)
द्वारका-257(बहुत अस्वस्थ)













 
