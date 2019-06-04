शहर चुनें

आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट ने दिया इस बच्चे को 10वां जन्मदिन मनाने का न्योता, वजह है बहुत खास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 06:59 PM IST
abeer magoo
abeer magoo - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा प्रशासन ने एक 9 साल के बच्चे को उसकी लगन और मेहनत का फल जन्मदिन के तोहफे के रूप में दिया है।
गौरतलब है कि 9 साल के बच्चे अबीर मागू को आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट ने उसका 10वां जन्मदिन मनाने का निमंत्रण दिया है। दरअसल अबीर ने आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट का एक मॉडल बनाया है जो बहुत ही शानदार बना है।

आईजीआई के इस निमंत्रण पर 9 साल के अबीर का कहना है कि, ''मैंने इसके लिए 21 घंटे लगातार मेहनत की। एयरपोर्ट के सीईओ ने मुझे आमंत्रित किया है आईजीआई घूमने के लिए। मैं अपने जन्मदिन पर एयरपोर्ट के हर हिस्से में घुमूंगा। मैं बहुत एक्साइटेड हूं।''


 

