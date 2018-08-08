शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट से भारी मात्रा में विदेशी मुद्रा बरामद, 7 अरेस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 08 Aug 2018 06:17 PM IST
दिल्ली के आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट से राजस्व खुफिया निदेशालय (डीआरआई) के दिल्ली जोनल यूनिट ने बड़ी मात्रा में विदेशी मुद्रा बरामद की है। बताया जा रहा है कि यह अमेरिकी मुद्रा है जिसकी कीमत 6 करोड़ 14 लाख रुपये है। इस मामले में 7 लोगों को अरेस्ट किया गया है।



 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Bihar Minister Manju Verma resigns 
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर कांड: नीतीश की मंत्री मंजू वर्मा ने दिया इस्तीफा

बिहार की समाज कल्याण मंत्री मंजू वर्मा ने बुधवार को इस्तीफा दे दिया।

8 अगस्त 2018

102 and 108 ambulance employees strike in himachal ppradesh
Shimla

हड़ताल से हिमाचल में एंबुलेंस सेवाएं ठप, मरीज बेहाल

8 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

ट्रक और बाइक की टक्कर में तड़पता रहा युवक, मदद की बजाय वीडियो बनाते रहे लोग

8 अगस्त 2018

Hanuman statue
Delhi NCR

108 फुट हनुमान प्रतिमा मामला: धर्म के नाम पर सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण मंजूर नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

8 अगस्त 2018

हिमाचल प्रदेश सरकार
Shimla

इस विभाग में 31 अगस्त तक कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियों पर रोक

8 अगस्त 2018

आज होगा भगवान शिव के मंदिरों में जलाभिषेक, धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा शिवरात्रि पर्व
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

आज होगा भगवान शिव के मंदिरों में जलाभिषेक, धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा शिवरात्रि पर्व

8 अगस्त 2018

खुशी जाहिर करते होमगार्ड
Lucknow

होमगार्डों को योगी सरकार की बड़ी सौगात, दैनिक वेतन भत्ते में बढोत्तरी

8 अगस्त 2018

Prem Kumar Dhumal meets PM Narendra Modi
Shimla

धूमल की मोदी से भेंट के बाद भाजपा में हलचल तेज

8 अगस्त 2018

सोलन कॉलेज में एसएफआई ने फूंका मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर का पुतला
Solan

सोलन कॉलेज में एसएफआई ने फूंका मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर का पुतला

8 अगस्त 2018

jail bharo aandolan by kisan sabha in himachal pradesh
Shimla

प्रदेश में जेल भरो आंदोलन करेगी किसान सभा

8 अगस्त 2018

15 साल के भांजे ने मामा के साथ मिलकर किया ये कांड

दिल्ली में कार पार्किंग को लेकर ऐसा विवाद हुआ कि एक व्यक्ति की जान पर बन आई। भारत नगर इलाके में 15 साल के एक लड़के और उसके मामा पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने कार पार्किंग को लेकर हुए झगड़े में एक व्यक्ति पर चाकू से जानलेवा हमला किया।

5 अगस्त 2018

रोहिंग्या मुसलमान 03:00

"मोदी जी हमें भारत में रहने दें या यहीं मार दें"

31 जुलाई 2018

india news 3:54

दिल्ली पर बाढ़ का खतरा बढ़ा, यमुना किनारे रहने वाले हुए परेशान

30 जुलाई 2018

होम रेमेडिज 2:34

इस जानलेवा बीमारी से पाना है छुटकारा तो ये घरेलू चीजें बनेंगी रामबाण

28 जुलाई 2018

हेपेटाइटिस 2:41

इस बीमारी में जरा संभलकर खाएं ये टेस्टी चीजें, वरना जान पर आएगी आफत

28 जुलाई 2018

Congress Seva Dal anurag sharma in mandi
Shimla

राष्ट्रीय ध्वज के सम्मान में करेंगे तिरंगा यात्रा: अनुराग

8 अगस्त 2018

court
Chandigarh

बीसी वर्ग को आय के आधार पर विभाजित करना संविधान के खिलाफ: हाईकोर्ट

8 अगस्त 2018

माता सविंदर
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी से निकलेगी अंतिम यात्रा, आज होगा माता सविंदर का अंतिम संस्कार

8 अगस्त 2018

cycle
Varanasi

खुद की साइकिल चोरी हुई तो चुराने लगा दूसरों की, भीड़ ने जमकर धोया

8 अगस्त 2018

Kullu and shimla win kabaddi tournament
Shimla

कबड्डी में शिमला और कुल्लू की टीम बनी विजेता

8 अगस्त 2018

complain against Mamata Banerjee in varanasi court
Varanasi

'गृह युद्ध' बयान पर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री के खिलाफ बनारस में परिवाद दर्ज

8 अगस्त 2018

