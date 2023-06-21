Gurugram: गुरुग्राम में भारी बारिश से सड़कें हुई जलमग्न, लगा जाम; लोगों को करना पड़ा परेशानी का सामना

गुरुग्राम में बुधवार सुबह हुई भारी बारिश से सड़कें जलमग्न हो गईं। बारिश के चलते सड़कों पर दो-दो फीट पानी भर गया। कई वाहन बारिश के पानी में डूबते दिखे। गुरुग्राम के कई इलाकों में जाम लग गया और दिल्ली जयपुर एक्सप्रेसवे पर करीब पांच किलोमीटर तक का जाम लगा है।

#WATCH | Waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after heavy rainfall