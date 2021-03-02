शहर चुनें

Residents of society protested against a family for feeding stray dogs in Sector-83 of Gurugram

गुरुग्राम: आवारा कुत्तों को खाना खिलाने पर सोसाइटी के निवासियों ने जताया विरोध, पुलिस में दी शिकायत

सुशील कुमार Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार
Updated Tue, 02 Mar 2021 10:55 PM IST
आवारा कुत्तों को खाना खिला रहा दंपती।
आवारा कुत्तों को खाना खिला रहा दंपती। - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुरुग्राम सेक्टर-83 कॉलोनी के निवासियों ने सोमवार को आवार कुत्तों को खाना खिलाने के लिए एक परिवार का विरोध किया। कॉलोनी के लोगों ने पुलिस को मामला दर्ज करने की शिकायत दी। गुरुग्राम के एसपी (क्राइम) प्रीतपाल सिंह ने कहा कि सोसाइटी के लोगों की शिकायत पर दंपती के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया था।
पुलिस ने बताया कि एक दंपती ने कॉलोनी में आवारा कुत्तों को खाना खिलाया। इसके बाद सोसाइटी के लोगों ने दंपती के खिलाफ पुलिस को शिकायत दी। जिसके बाद मामला दर्ज किया गया था। 


 

city & states gurugram protest preetpal singh

