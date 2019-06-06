शहर चुनें

नमाज पढ़कर लौट रहे युवक की टोपी फेंककर मारपीट करने का मामला

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 11:00 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दो सप्ताह बीतने के बाद भी पुलिस खाली हाथ
गुरुग्राम। नमाज पढ़कर लौट रहे युवक की टोपी फेंककर मारपीट करने के मामले को दो सप्ताह बीत गए हैं, लेकिन पुलिस आरोपी का सुराग नहीं लगा पाई है। मामले में आरोपी का पता लगाने के लिए पुलिस 500 से अधिक लोगों से पूछताछ कर चुकी है, लेकिन आरोपी को पकड़ना तो दूर पुलिस उसका नाम तक पता नहीं कर पाई है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज को ही पुलिस अपनी बड़ी कामयाबी मान रही है।
करीब दो सप्ताह पहले सदर बाजार स्थित जामा मस्जिद से नमाज पढ़कर लौट रहे मोहम्मद बरकत अली को शराब के नशे में धुत युवकों ने रोक लिया था। इसमें एक युवक से उसकी बहस हो गई थी जिस पर उसने मारपीट शुरू कर दी। आरोप था कि युवक ने उसकी टोपी फेंककर उससे मारपीट कर कपड़े फाड़ दिए। इस पर शहर थाना पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी थी, लेकिन पुलिस ने जांच के दौरान जब सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखी तो पाया कि मामला बिल्कुल उल्टा है। युवक की टोपी नहीं फेंकी गई। थप्पड़ मारने से टोपी सरकते ही बरकत अली ने यह टोपी जेब में रख ली थी। इस मामले में पुलिस ने जांच के लिए विशेष जांच दल (एसआईटी) पुलिस उपायुक्त पश्चिम सुमेर सिंह के नेतृत्व में गठित किया हुआ है। एसआईटी ने मामले की जांच के लिए 450 से अधिक कैमरे जांच लिए और 500 से अधिक लोगों से पूछताछ कर ली, लेकिन आरोपी का कुछ पता नहीं लग पाया है।

crime
