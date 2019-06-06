शहर चुनें

Camp in palam vihar for electricity

बिजली समस्या के समाधान को पालम िवहार में शिविर

Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 07:57 PM IST
बिजली समस्या के समाधान को पालम विहार में लगेगा शिविर
गुरुग्राम। गुरुग्राम के पालम विहार में बिजली की समस्या का समाधान करने के लिए बी ब्लॉक में पोस्ट ऑफिस के पीछे आरडब्लूए कार्यालय में शिविर लगाया जा रहा है। 8 जून तक इसमें जाकर पालम विहार में रहने वाले लोग बिजली कनेक्शन प्राप्त करने के लिए निर्धारित फीस के साथ अपने आवेदन दे सकते हैं। उपायुक्त अमित खत्री ने बताया कि बृहस्पतिवार को भी बिजली निगम की ओर से एक कर्मचारी वहां उपस्थित रहा और नागरिकों से बिजली कनेक्शन के लिए आवेदन प्राप्त किए। बिजली निगम वहां पर बिजली आपूर्ति बहाल करवाने में आरडब्ल्यूए का सहयोग कर रहा है। बताया गया है कि प्रति बिजली कनेक्शन 150 रुपये की फीस हर आवेदक को भरनी होगी।

