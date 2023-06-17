Delhi: जरुरत से ज्यादा दखल दे रहे हैं राज्यपाल और उपराज्यपाल, राघव चड्ढा बोले- खत्म होना चाहिए ये सिस्टम

आम आदमी पार्टी के राज्यसभा सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने बड़ा बयान दिया है । सांसद चड्ढा ने कहा, 'गैर-बीजेपी शासित राज्यों में यह चलन देखा जा रहा है कि एलजी या राज्यपाल के जरिए सरकारों/ मुख्यमंत्रियों के अधिकार छीने जा रहे हैं। वहीं तमिलनाडु में राज्यपाल ने कहा कि विधायक (सेंथिल बालाजी) मंत्री बनने के लायक नहीं हैं । संविधान स्पष्ट रूप से कहता है कि सीएम के पास पूरा अधिकार है। यह प्रवृत्ति देश के लिए खतरनाक है।

A trend is being seen in non-BJP ruled states that rights of govts/CMs are being snatched through LG or Governor. Recently in Tamil Nadu, the Governor said that the MLA (Senthil Balaji) is not fit to be a minister. Constitution clearly states that CM has all the…