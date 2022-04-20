सोना तस्करी: आरोपी ने विग और मलाशय में छिपा रखा था 630.45 ग्राम सोना, देखें वीडियो

#WATCH | Delhi: A gold smuggling case booked on a passenger from Abu Dhabi at IGI Airport T3; approx 630.45g of gold worth Rs 30.55 lakhs was concealed inside his wig & rectum. Accused arrested; further probe underway: Customs Commissioner Office
(Source: Delhi Customs) pic.twitter.com/2faJD8f1Vu— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022
