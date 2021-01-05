शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News contractor ajya tyagi revealing 30 percent commission give officers

श्मशान घाट हादसा: अधिकारियों को देना पड़ा था 30 परसेंट कमीशन, ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी का कबूलनामा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Tue, 05 Jan 2021 11:15 PM IST
muradnagar crematorium accident
1 of 7
muradnagar crematorium accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के मुरादनगर हादसे में मौत की छत भ्रष्टाचार के पिलर पर खड़ी की गई थी। नगर पालिका ईओ व अन्य अधिकारियों ने 16 लाख की रिश्वत लेकर श्मशान घाट के गलियारे के निर्माण का ठेका दिया था। 24 मौतों के जिम्मेदार ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी ने पुलिस पूछताछ में यह बात कबूल की। 

 
city & states ghaziabad ghaziabad police cremation ground accident news

