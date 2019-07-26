शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   hapur news

पूर्व सैनिक आज मनाएंगे कारगिल दिवस

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 12:15 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पूर्व सैनिक आज मनाएंगे कारगिल दिवस
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
हापुड़। नगर पालिका परिषद स्थित शहीद स्मारक पर आज भूतपूर्व सैनिक कारगिल दिवस मनाएंगे। इस कार्यक्रम में शहीदों के परिवारों का सम्मान किया जाएगा तथा बच्चे देशभक्ति कार्यक्रम भी प्रस्तुत करेंगे।
पूर्व सैनिक संघ हापुड़ के महासचिव नायब सूबेदार सुरेंद्र पाल सिंह ने बताया कि 26 जुलाई को नगर पालिका परिसर स्थित शहीद स्मारक पर कारगिल दिवस कार्यक्रम में जिलेभर के पूर्व सैनिक भाग लेंगे। इस मौके पर देशभक्ति कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित होंगे।
बताया कि संघ में 500 सदस्य रजिस्टर्ड है। हालंाकि जिले में करीब चार हजार पूर्व सैनिक हैं। उन्होंने शहीद परिवार, पूर्व सैनिक व क्षेत्रवासियों से कार्यक्रम में पहुंचने की अपील की है। इससे कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाया जा सके।

Recommended

Bollywood

भीड़ हिंसा पर नुसरत जहां का ट्वीट और शादी पर सलमान का खुलासा सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

25 जुलाई 2019

Nusrat Jahan and Salman Khan
Gauri Khan
सलमान खान
maniratnam
Bollywood

भीड़ हिंसा पर नुसरत जहां का ट्वीट और शादी पर सलमान का खुलासा सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

25 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

घरेलू हिंसा का शिकार हो चुकीं ये 8 सेलिब्रिटीज, गोविंदा की भांजी ने तो लगाया शारीरिक शोषण का आरोप

25 जुलाई 2019

Chahat, Zeenat and Shweta
Soumya Seth and Govinda
shweta tiwari
Priya Bathija
Bollywood

घरेलू हिंसा का शिकार हो चुकीं ये 8 सेलिब्रिटीज, गोविंदा की भांजी ने तो लगाया शारीरिक शोषण का आरोप

25 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

कौन होगा टीम इंडिया का अगला हेड कोच? इन चार खिलाड़ियों के बीच दिलचस्प रेस

25 जुलाई 2019

रवि शास्त्री और विराट कोहली
गैरी कर्स्टन
महेला जयवर्धने
टॉम मूडी
Cricket News

कौन होगा टीम इंडिया का अगला हेड कोच? इन चार खिलाड़ियों के बीच दिलचस्प रेस

25 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
प्रीति पटेल
Education

ब्रिटेन की नई गृहमंत्री प्रीति पटेल ने कहां से की है पढ़ाई, कहां है उनका परिवार?

25 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पर पत्नी के साथ स्पॉट हुए कपिल शर्मा, बेबी बंप छिपाती नजर आईं गिन्नी

25 जुलाई 2019

kapil sharma
kapil sharma
Kapil Sharma Ginni
kapil sharma with ginni chatrath
Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पर पत्नी के साथ स्पॉट हुए कपिल शर्मा, बेबी बंप छिपाती नजर आईं गिन्नी

25 जुलाई 2019

होउसका कैसल का रहस्यमयी गड्ढा
Bizarre News

इस रहस्यमयी गड्ढे को कहते हैं 'नर्क का द्वार', आज तक कोई नहीं नाप सका गहराई

25 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
kargil divas
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुलायम सिंह यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव(File Photo)
India News

यूएपीए बिल पर लोकसभा में बिखर गया सपा का कुनबा, अखिलेश गायब, मुलायम सरकार के साथ

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में इस सप्ताह औसत से 35 फीसदी कम हुई मानसूनी बारिश : मौसम विभाग

25 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट ने कहा, चौराहों पर नहीं दी जा सकती पशु काटने की अनुमति

25 जुलाई 2019

तिरंगा
Dehradun

देहरादूनः स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर मदरसों में फहरेगा तिरंगा, होगा राष्ट्रगान

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सुरक्षित सफर : अब ट्रेनों के इंजन में भी लगेगा विमानों की तरह ब्लैक बॉक्स  

25 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
संसद
India News

राज्यसभा में पारित हुआ पॉक्सो संशोधन विधेयक, डेरेक ओब्रायन ने सुनाई आपबीती

24 जुलाई 2019

एंटी सैटेलाइट मिसाइल
India News

IndSpaceEx: चंद्रयान-2 के बाद अब अंतरिक्ष में युद्धाभ्यास करेगा भारत, ये है मकसद

24 जुलाई 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

कई नेताओं की सुरक्षा में हुई कटौती, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

24 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली
India News

इंस्टाग्राम पर भी बुलंदी पर हैं विराट कोहली, एक पोस्ट से कमाते हैं मैच फीस के 22 गुना पैसे

24 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

नासा को चंद्रयान-2 के नतीजों का बेसब्री से इंतजार क्यों है?

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

कांवड़ यात्रा के चलते गाजियाबाद के सभी स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद, पांच दिनों की छुट्टी घोषित

कांवड़ यात्रा को लेकर प्रशासन ने जिले के सभी स्कूलों कॉलेजों को पांच दिन के लिए बंद करने के आदेश दिया है।  यानि की 26 से 30 जुलाई तक सभी स्कूलों और कॉलेजों की छुट्टी घोषित कर दी गई हैं। 

25 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
girl fear
Ghaziabad

बुलंदशहर : अस्पताल में प्रधानाचार्य को देख चीख पड़ी छात्रा

25 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पूजा करने पहुंची महिला से पूछी जाति, दी गालियां, मंदिर से भगाया

25 जुलाई 2019

जीटी रोड पर तीसरे दिन भी भीषण जाम
Delhi NCR

मेरठ में एनएच-58 के वन-वे होने के कारण जीटी रोड पर भीषण जाम, गाजियाबाद में अभी राहत

25 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पिता ने 13 साल की बेटी से किया दुष्कर्म, मौसी ने थाने में दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट

24 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहर: मामा के घर आई नवविवाहिता के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, दो युवकों ने 7 घंटे तक की हैवानियत

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पुणे के कारोबारी के साथ गाजियाबाद के होटल में लूटपाट, अमेरिका से आकर भाई ने दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट

25 जुलाई 2019

टाउनशिप (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: 823 ईडब्ल्यूएस व एलआईजी आवंटियों को आज मिलेंगे आवंटन-पत्र

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

शादी के आठ महिने बाद ही महिला की हत्या, आरोपी मां-बेटे को आठ साल की सजा 

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: घर में फंदे से लटका मिला युवक, मची सनसनी

25 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

चंदौली: ट्रेन में टीटीई ने बुजुर्ग से छीने पैसे, वीडियो वायरल

चंदौली जिले के पूर्व मध्य रेलवे मुगलसराय मंडल में तैनात टीटीई विनय सिंह का यात्री से पैसे छीनने का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद टीटीई को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

25 जुलाई 2019

कानपुर 2:48

पुलिसवाले ने लड़की के चरित्र पर उठाए सवाल, प्रियंका गांधी ने किया ये ट्वीट

25 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा 2:02

तीन तलाक बिल लोकसभा में तीसरी बार पास, अब राज्यसभा में चुनौती

25 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

कार्तिक आर्यन की 'वो' बनने मुंबई से लखनऊ रवाना हुई अनन्या पांडे

25 जुलाई 2019

शिव 3:03

यहां एक ही मंदिर में होते हैं 12 धामों के दर्शन, शिव के हर स्वरूप की होती है पूजा

25 जुलाई 2019

Related

हादसा
Delhi NCR

यूपी: पिकअप में कैंटर ने टक्कर मारी, शादी से लौट रहे नौ लोगों की मौत, 20 घायल   

22 जुलाई 2019

a eposode among hasbandn wife and girlfriend
Ghaziabad

पत्नी-प्रेमिका साथ रहने को हुईं तैयार, दंपती रातोंरात फरार

25 जुलाई 2019

हत्या
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद में पुलिस चौकी के पास भाजपा नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या, गाड़ी छोड़ भागे बदमाश

21 जुलाई 2019

blame : rape by father
Ghaziabad

तार तार हुए रिश्ते, पिता पर 13 साल की बेटी से दुष्कर्म का आरोप

25 जुलाई 2019

hapur news
Ghaziabad

नहीं आए गडकरी एलीवेटेड रोड़ का उद्घाटन टला

24 जुलाई 2019

bad face of ghaziabad police
Ghaziabad

ढाई लाख रुपये नहीं दिए तो रिटा. कर्नल के बेटे को बना दिया शराब तस्कर

25 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited