गाजियाबाद : अवैध हथियार बनाने वाली तीन फैक्टरियों का भंडाफोड़, 18 गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Wed, 14 Apr 2021 07:05 AM IST
बरामद हथियार...
बरामद हथियार... - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
गाजियाबाद पुलिस ने पंचायत चुनाव से ठीक पहले अवैध हथियार बनाने वाली तीन फैक्टरियों का भंडाफोड़ किया है। एसएसपी अमित पाठक ने बताया कि इस मामले में 18 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है और 47 देसी पिस्तौलें, कारतूस, कुछ बने-अधबने हथियार बरामद किये गए हैं। 
ghaziabad up police
