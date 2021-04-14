गाजियाबाद : अवैध हथियार बनाने वाली तीन फैक्टरियों का भंडाफोड़, 18 गिरफ्तार

Days before panchayat polls, Ghaziabad police busted three illegal arms manufacturing factories.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2021
"47 country-made pistols, live cartridges besides several finished & semi-finished parts used in making guns have been seized. 18 people arrested," SSP Amit Pathak said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mQlcfBmwbe
