गाजियाबाद : नवजात ने दी कोरोना को मात, इलाज के बाद डिस्चार्ज

A newborn baby from Ghaziabad beats COVID-19— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021
“Mother was Covid(-ve) before delivery. After going home she has got infected. The 8-days-old baby also got the virus. Infant has now tested negative for COVID-19, we have discharged newborn after 15 days of treatment,” says Doctor. pic.twitter.com/uo4CRvza2N
