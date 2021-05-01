बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
गाजियाबाद : नवजात ने दी कोरोना को मात, इलाज के बाद डिस्चार्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Sat, 01 May 2021 02:59 AM IST

सार

  • प्रसव से पहले उस बच्ची की मां कोरोना पॉजिटिव थी
  • जन्म के बाद घर पहुंचने पर बच्ची भी संक्रमित हो गई
yashoda hospital
yashoda hospital - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

गाजियाबाद की एन नवजात बच्ची ने कोरोना को हरा दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार प्रसव से पहले उस बच्ची की मां कोरोना पॉजिटिव थी। जन्म के बाद घर पहुंचने पर बच्ची भी संक्रमित हो गई। जांच की गई तो आठ दिन के बच्चे में भी कोरोना का वायरस निकला। 
इसके बाद बच्चे का इलाज शुरू किया गया। अब उसकी कोविड रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर का कहना है कि 15 दिनों के सफल उपचार के बाद हमने बच्चे को डिस्चार्ज कर दिया है। 

city & states ghaziabad corona warriors
