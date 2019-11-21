शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   bulandshahar news

जलकल विभाग के जेई की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 11:24 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
जलकल विभाग के जेई की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत
विज्ञापन
बुलंदशहर। नगर पालिका परिषद में जलकर विभाग के जेई हिमांशु कुमार (32) का बृहस्पतिवार की देर रात संदिग्ध हालात में मौत हो गई। उनका शव आवास में फर्श पर पड़ा हुआ मिला। मृतक की जेब से एक सुसाइड नोट मिला है। जिसमें उसने मौत के लिए खुद को जिम्मेदार बताया है। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर एसडीएम संजय सिंह, ईओ शमशेर सिंह व चेयरमैन कयाम गाजी मौके पर पहुंचे। जेई हिमांशु कुमार चित्रकूट के रहने वाले बताए जा रहे हैं। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस के अनुसार, प्रथम दृष्टया मामला आत्महत्या का प्रतीत हो रहा है।
क्या 2020 में बदलेगी आपकी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Mobile Internet
Tech Diary

एक दिसंबर से कितना महंगा होने जा रहा है मोबाइल इंटरनेट और क्यों ?

21 नवंबर 2019

नकली जीरा बनाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, बताया हाई क्वालिटी की नकली सौंफ भी बनाते हैं
Delhi NCR

झाड़ू से जीरा बनाने वाले आरोपी का एक और खुलासा, डिस्टेंपर से बनाते थे सौंफ

21 नवंबर 2019

करियर राशिफल 2020
Predictions

Career Rashifal 2020: वर्ष 2020 में करियर क्षेत्र में इन राशि वालों को मिलेगी अपार सफलता !

21 नवंबर 2019

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है?
NIINE

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है?
UPSC
Education

UPSC इंटरव्यू में पूछा- कमजोर अंग्रेजी के साथ कैसे चलाएंगे प्रशासन, मिला ये जवाब

21 नवंबर 2019

जेएनयू एडमिन ब्लॉक के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते छात्र
Education

देश के टॉप 10 केंद्रीय विवि में कितनी है हॉस्टल फीस, JNU से ज्यादा या कम

21 नवंबर 2019

मृत्यु के समय कष्ट की अनुभूति होती है
Religion

मृत्यु आने से पहले मिलते हैं ये संकेत, जानिए क्या कहते हैं शास्त्र?

21 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
bulandshahar news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बहन की डोली के साथ उठी भाई की अर्थी
Kanpur

एक ही चौखट से उठी भाई की अर्थी और बहन की डोली, रात भर बेटे की मौत का गम दबा रस्में निभाता रहा पिता

21 नवंबर 2019

हर व्यक्ति की चाहत होती है कि पर्श में हमेशा धन भरा रहे
Religion

अपने पर्स में भूलकर भी नहीं रखें ये 7 चीजें, होती है धन हानि

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मोहम्मद शमी और भुवनेश्वर कुमार
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, मोहम्मद शमी की टी-20 टीम में वापसी

21 नवंबर 2019

22 नवंबर का राशिफल
Predictions

22 नवंबर का राशिफल: शुक्रवार के दिन शुक्र देव बदल देंगे इन 4 राशियों की किस्मत, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

21 नवंबर 2019

Malaika Arora
Bollywood

मीडिया को पोज देते हुए Oops मोमेंट का शिकार हुईं मलाइका अरोड़ा, पता चलते ही सब छोड़ भागीं

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Government Jobs

केंद्र सरकार के विभागों में करीब सात लाख पद खाली, जानें कितनों पर शुरू हुई भर्ती प्रक्रिया

21 नवंबर 2019

Devoleena, Siddharth and Khesari
Television

BB13: 'वीकेंड का वार' से पहले जानिए इस हफ्ते कौन होगा बेघर, सलमान खान को भी नहीं है पता

21 नवंबर 2019

अदिति सिंह पिता अखिलेश के साथ(फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

शादी के दिन विधायक अदिति सिंह ने लिखा, पापा आपने अंगद को मेरा जीवनसाथी चुना और आज आप ही नहीं....

21 नवंबर 2019

Mobile Internet
Tech Diary

एक दिसंबर से कितना महंगा होने जा रहा है मोबाइल इंटरनेट और क्यों ?

21 नवंबर 2019

नकली जीरा बनाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, बताया हाई क्वालिटी की नकली सौंफ भी बनाते हैं
Delhi NCR

झाड़ू से जीरा बनाने वाले आरोपी का एक और खुलासा, डिस्टेंपर से बनाते थे सौंफ

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

यूपी में दर्दनाक हादसा, खड़े ट्रक से टकराई कार, दंपती समेत मासूम की मौत

उत्तर प्रदेश से दर्दनाक खबर सामने आई है। हापुड़ जिले में गुरुवार सुबह बड़ा सड़क हादसा हुआ है। हादसे में दंपती समेत मासूम की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शवों को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, दो लोगों पर रिपोर्ट

21 नवंबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

ताड़ा तुड़वाकर पुलिस ने करवाई चोरी, फुटेज में कैद हुई घटना

21 नवंबर 2019

शाहनवाज हुसैन
Delhi NCR

अयोध्या मामले में ओवैसी के दवाब में दाखिल की गई पुनर्विचार याचिकाः शाहनवाज हुसैन

19 नवंबर 2019

मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार बदमाश
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: नकली पैसों के जाल में फंसे रंगदारी मांगने वाले बदमाश, गिरफ्तार

20 नवंबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

दुहाई टोल प्लाजा पर बारातियों से भरी बस में लगी आग

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

यूपीः मोदीनगर में सिपाही ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या, पत्नी से था विवाद

20 नवंबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

कार पर पलटा गन्ने से लदा ट्रक, बचा परिवार, हाईवे दो घंटे रहा जाम

21 नवंबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

टेंपो से गिरे साउंड बाक्स के नीचे दबे चार साल के बच्चे की मौत

21 नवंबर 2019

देना पड़ेगा जुर्माना
Ghaziabad

प्रदूषण फैलाने पर पैसिफिक मॉल पर 26 लाख का जुर्माना, एजीएम व दो मैनेजर पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

21 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

नहीं हुई धोनी की वापसी, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी20 और वनडे सीरीज के लिए हुआ टीम इंडिया का ऐलान

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 और वनडे सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है। बांग्लादेश के बाद टीम इंडिया एक और घरेलू सीरीज के लिए तैयार है। महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को टीम में शामिल नहीं किया गया है।

21 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली 1:25

दिल्ली: नियमित होने पर 1797 कॉलोनियों के लोगों के लिए क्या-क्या बदल जाएगा ?

21 नवंबर 2019

हेमा मालिनी 1:26

हेमामालिनी ने संसद में उठाया बंदरों का मुद्दा, सरकार से सफारी की मांग

21 नवंबर 2019

सांड की आंख 4:47

'सांड की आंख' से खुश हैं तापसी पन्नू और भूमि पेडनेकर, ऐसे किया खुशी का इजहार

21 नवंबर 2019

कानपुर 1:58

कानपुर: सोलर लालटेन से गांवों को रोशन करती नूरजहां को मदद की आस

21 नवंबर 2019

Related

sucide
Ghaziabad

मोदीनगर फाइल दो

21 नवंबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

भाजपा महानगर और जिलाध्यक्ष के लिए मैदान में 27 दावेदार

21 नवंबर 2019

encounter in ghaziyabad
Ghaziabad

मोदीनगर फाइनल एक

21 नवंबर 2019

crime against homegard
Ghaziabad

मोदीनगर फाइल चार

21 नवंबर 2019

इंस्पेक्टर लक्ष्मी सिंह चौहान रिमांड पर लाई गईं गाजियाबाद
Delhi NCR

70 लाख के गबन मामले में पुलिस को मिली इंस्पेक्टर लक्ष्मी चौहान की रिमांड, लाई गाजियाबाद

16 नवंबर 2019

ghaziabad news
Ghaziabad

अब डेढ़ करोड़ मांग रही है पत्नी, ऑडियो सुन लीजिए

20 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited