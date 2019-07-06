शहर चुनें

रेस्पॉन्स टाइम में नंबर वन रही जिले की एंबुलेंस

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 01:39 AM IST
रेस्पॉन्स टाइम में गाजियाबाद 108 एंबुलेंस अव्वल
गाजियाबाद। जिले में संचालित हो रही 108 एंबुलेंस ने सबसे कम समय पर घटनास्थल पर पहुंचने के मामले में यूपी में पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया है। जून में जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 108 एंबुलेंस का रिस्पांस टाइम अन्य जिलों की अपेक्षा सबसे कम औसतन 16 मिनट 30 सेकेंड रहा। पूर्व में यह रिस्पांस टाइम 25 से 27 मिनट तक चला जाता था। सड़क दुर्घटना या अन्य इमरजेंसी घटनाओं के लिए 108 एंबुलेंस मौके पर पहुंचती हैं। जनपद में नई पुरानी मिलाकर लगभग 16 एंबुलेंस संचालित हो रही हैं, लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से इनके घटना स्थल पर समय से नहीं पहुंचने की शिकायत मिल रही थी। बैठक में सीएम योगी ने निर्देश दिए थे उसके बाद सुधार किया गया है। सीएमओ डॉ. एनके गुप्ता ने बताया कि 108 एंबुलेंस ने सबसे अच्छा रेस्पांस टाइम हासिल कर पहला स्थान हासिल किया है।

ambulance health
