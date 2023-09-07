Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   G 20 Summit 2023 What will open and what will remain closed in Delhi for 3 days know everything in one place

Delhi: मेट्रो, ट्रेन, बस व फूड डिलीवरी से लेकर 8 से 10 तक के बीच की सभी जानकारी,कहां करें शिकायत; जानिए सबकुछ

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: शाहरुख खान Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2023 01:19 PM IST
सार

दिल्ली में जी-20 सम्मेलन के दौरान तीन दिन क्या-क्या होगा। यानि क्या खुला रहेगा और क्या बंद रहेगा। किन रास्तों से आपको सफर करने से बचना है। मेट्रो किस समय चलेगी। कहां-कहां बसें नहीं चलेंगी। इसके साथ ही फूड डिलीवरी भी किन क्षेत्रों में होगी और किनमें नहीं होगी। यह सभी जानकारी आपको हमारी इस खबर मिल जाएगी। 

G 20 Summit 2023 What will open and what will remain closed in Delhi for 3 days know everything in one place
g-20 summit delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

राजधानी दिल्ली में 10 सितंबर को आयोजित होने वाले जी-20 सम्मेलन को लेकर तैयारी पूरी हो गई हैं। दिल्ली में कड़ी सुरक्षा कर दी गई है। जी-20 सम्मेलन को सफल बनाने के लिए पुलिस लगातार प्रयासरत है। आयोजन स्थल के साथ-साथ पुलिस राजधानी की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को चाक चौबंद कर रही है। 



हम आपको यातायात से जुड़ी हर छोटी और बड़ी जानकारी उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं ताकि इस दौरान आम आदमी को परेशानी न हो और जी-20 कार्यक्रम का आयोजन भी अच्छे से संपन्न हो सके। 

आइए जानते हैं कि दिल्ली में जी-20 सम्मेलन के दौरान तीन दिन क्या-क्या होगा। यानि क्या खुला रहेगा और क्या बंद रहेगा। किन रास्तों से आपको बचना है। मेट्रो किस समय चलेगी। कहां-कहां बसें नहीं चलेंगी। इसके साथ ही फूड डिलीवरी भी किसी क्षेत्र में होगी और कहां नहीं। यह सभी जानकारी आपको हमारी इस खबर मिल जाएगी। 

आठ से दस तक सुबह चार बजे चलेगी मेट्रो
जी-20 सम्मेलन के मद्देनजर दिल्ली मेट्रो की सेवा सभी लाइनों पर शुक्रवार से रविवार तक सुबह चार से शुरू हो जाएंगी। दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन (डीएमआरसी) ने सुरक्षा, कानून, यातायात व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों और अन्य सहायक एजेंसियों के कर्मचारियों की सुविधा के लिए यह फैसला लिया है। सुबह 6 बजे तक सभी लाइनों पर मेट्रो हर 30 मिनट में मिलेगी। इसके बाद संचालन सामान्य हो जाएगा।

पुलिस आयुक्त की सलाह पर मेट्रो ने लिया फैसला

दिल्ली पुलिस आयुक्त संजय अरोड़ा ने सम्मेलन को देखते हुए बुधवार सुबह डीएमआरसी को पत्र लिखकर कहा था कि सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को सुचारू बनाए रखने के लिए मेट्रो सेवा सुबह चार बजे से शुरू की जाए। सुरक्षा, कानून, यातायात व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए 40 हजार से अधिक सुरक्षाकर्मी व कर्मचारी तैनात हैं, ऐसे में उन्हें अपने तय स्थान पर समय से पहुंचना है। उन्हें किसी तरह की परेशानी न आए इस वजह से सुबह चार बजे से मेट्रो सेवा शुरू की जाए। ऐसे में डीएमआरसी ने गंभीरता को देखते हुए यह व्यवस्था बनाई है।

केवल सुप्रीम कोर्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन रहेगा बंद

9 से 10 सितंबर तक सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के कारण केवल सुप्रीम कोर्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद रहेगा। यहां यात्रियों को चढ़ने व उतरने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। इसके अलावा सभी मेट्रो स्टेशन आम यात्रियों के लिए खुले रहेंगे। हालांकि, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों द्वारा निर्देशित होने पर वीवीआईपी प्रतिनिधिमंडलों की आवाजाही को सुविधाजनक बनाने के लिए नई दिल्ली जिले में कुछ स्टेशनों पर प्रवेश व निकास को एक संक्षिप्त अवधि के लिए बंद किया जा सकता है।

मेट्रो स्टेशन पार्किंग रहेगी बंद

सुरक्षा को देखते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट, पटेल चौक और आरके आश्रम मार्ग मेट्रो स्टेशन पर पार्किंग की सुविधा 8 सितंबर सुबह 4 बजे से 11 सितंबर की दोपहर तक बंद रहेगी। डीएमआरसी ने यात्रियों से इस स्टेशन पर पार्किंग के लिए नहीं आने की अपील की है। लोगों से कहा गया है कि मेट्रो सेवाओं को सुचारू रूप से चलाने में हर संभव सहयोग करें। स्टेशन कर्मचारियों के निर्देशों और अधिकारियों द्वारा समय-समय पर जारी दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करें।

G-20 के दौरान 400 से ज्यादा ट्रेनें प्रभावित, 207 निरस्त

जी-20 के दौरान अगर आप ट्रेन से यात्रा करने की सोच रहे हैं तो ट्रेन की समयसारिणी का पता करके ही निकलें। तीन दिनों तक दिल्ली छुट्टी पर रहेगी, साथ ही रेलगाड़ियां भी नहीं चलेंगी। कार्यक्रम की तैयारियों और सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखकर 207 ट्रेनों को निरस्त कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा 36 ट्रेनें न तो अपने निर्धारित स्टेशन से संचालित होंगी और न ही गंतव्य स्टेशन पर पहुंचेंगी। इसी तरह 15 ट्रेनों के स्टेशन में बदलाव किया गया है। 8 से 10 सितंबर के बीच 400 से ज्यादा ट्रेनें प्रभावित होंगी। नई दिल्ली से संचालित होने वाली ज्यादातर ट्रेनें आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन और निजामुद्दीन स्टेशन से संचालित होंगी। निरस्त रहने वाली ट्रेनों में ज्यादातर लोकल ट्रेनें शामिल हैं। 

9 व 10 को नई दिल्ली क्षेत्र में नहीं चलेंगी बसें

जी-20 सम्मेलन को देखते हुए दिल्ली परिवहन निगम (डीटीसी) के बस रूट शनिवार व रविवार को कई इलाकों में प्रभावित रहेंगे। डीटीसी की बसें रिंग रोड और रिंग रोड से आगे दिल्ली की सीमाओं की ओर चलेंगी। इन बसों को दिल्ली से बाहर जाने की इजाजत होगी। हालांकि, इस दौरान नई दिल्ली क्षेत्र में डीटीसी बस सेवा उपलब्ध नहीं होगी। ऐसे में डीटीसी ने लोगों को यात्रा के लिए पर्याप्त समय लेकर चलने को कहा है। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए नई दिल्ली और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में सड़कों मार्ग पर वाहनों की आवाजाही के संबंध में यातायात सलाह के अनुसार संचालित किया जाएगा।

अंतरराज्यीय बसों को दिल्ली में प्रवेश की अनुमति 

डीटीसी की मुख्य महाप्रबंधक (जनसंपर्क) दुर्गेश नंदिनी वार्ष्णेय ने बताया कि भैरों रोड, पुराना किला रोड और प्रगति मैदान सुरंग के अंदर 10 सितंबर तक किसी भी वाहन को प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी। मालवाहक वाहनों और बसों को छोड़कर सामान्य यातायात को रजोकरी बॉर्डर से दिल्ली में प्रवेश की अनुमति होगी। इसके अलावा यातायात को अनिवार्य रूप से एनएच-48 से रावतुला राम मार्ग-ओलोफ पाल्मे मार्ग पर मोड़ दिया जाएगा। एनएच-48 पर धौला कुआं की ओर किसी भी वाहन की आवाजाही की अनुमति नहीं होगी। वहीं, अंतरराज्यीय बसों को दिल्ली में प्रवेश की अनुमति दी जाएगी। ऐसी सभी बसों का समापन रिंग रोड पर होगा। यात्रियों और बस चालक दल को आवश्यक सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में यातायात पर्यवेक्षक कर्मचारी भी तैनात किए जाएंगे।
 

नई दिल्ली क्षेत्र में तीन दिन तक फूड डिलीवरी नहीं होगी

अगर आप नई दिल्ली इलाके यानी एनडीएमसी क्षेत्र में रह रहे हैं तो आपको तीन दिन तक घर का ही खाना खाना पड़ेगा। 8 से 10 सितंबर तक जी-20 सम्मेलन के दौरान दिल्ली पुलिस फूड डिलीवरी की अनुमति नहीं देगी। दिल्ली पुलिस के विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त एसएस यादव ने बताया कि फूड डिलीवरी बॉय नई दिल्ली क्षेत्र में नहीं आ सकेंगे। यादव ने बुधवार को प्रेसवार्ता में बताया कि आवश्यक सेवाएं जैसे दवा, डाक, चिकित्सा सेवाएं और लैब को नमूने लेने की अनुमति होगी। इसके अलावा सभी ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी सेवाएं अस्थायी रूप से प्रतिबंधित रहेंगी। लोगों से अपील है कि लोग इंडिया गेट, चिड़ियाघर और कर्तव्यपथ आने से बचें। 

मैप माई इंडिया का इस्तेमाल करने की सलाह

सुरक्षा प्रतिबंधों के कारण या विदेशी मेहमानों का काफिला गुजरने के दौरान मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर 10-15 मिनट के लिए गेट बंद हो सकते हैं। लोग मैप माई इंडिया का मैप्पल एप डाउनलोड कर बिना किसी बाधा के यात्रा कर सकते हैं। मैप माई इंडिया बंद रास्ते व क्षेत्र को छोड़कर गंतव्य स्थान तक पहुंचा देगा।

सुरक्षा नियम सभी पर लागू होंगे

जिन लोगों को नई दिल्ली क्षेत्र में आने की अनुमति होगी, उन सभी पर सुरक्षा नियम लागू होंगे। अगर किसी वीआईपी का काफिला गुजरेगा तो मीडियाकर्मी समेत सभी को रोक दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा अन्य सभी सुरक्षा नियम भी लागू होंगे।

तीन दिन नई दिल्ली क्षेत्र में आने से बचें, रूट देखकर ही निकलें

जी-20 सम्मेलन को लेकर पुलिस नई दिल्ली क्षेत्र में बृहस्पतिवार रात 12 बजे से प्रतिबंध लागू कर देगी। 10 सितंबर की रात 12 बजे तक प्रतिबंध लागू रहेंगे। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने रेलवे स्टेशन, एयरपोर्ट व बस अड्डे जाने वाले लोग टिकट या फिर आधार कार्ड से आवागमन कर सकते हैं। मीडियाकर्मियों समेत अन्य लोगों को नई दिल्ली में आने की अनुमति दी गई है, लेकिन तीन दिन तक नई दिल्ली इलाके में वीआईपी मूवमेंट रहेंगा। ऐसे में दिल्ली पुलिस के विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त एसएस यादव ने बताया कि लोग बेवजह घर से न निकलें। लोग मंदिर, गुरुद्वारे व मस्जिद पैदल जा सकते हैं। पहचान साबित करने के बाद नई दिल्ली में रहने वाले लोगों को आने-जाने दिया जाएगा। पुलिस उपायुक्त आलाप पटेल ने लोगों को मेट्रो का ज्यादा से ज्यादा इस्तेमाल की सलाह दी है।

इन बातों का रखे ध्यान

  • पर्याप्त समय लेकर चलें। अपने वाहन का इस्तेमाल न करें। मेट्रो सफर के लिए बेहतर रहेगी।
  • नई दिल्ली स्टेशन को इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे टी-3 के माध्यम से द्वारका सेक्टर-21 स्टेशन से जोडने वाली एयरपोर्ट एक्सप्रेस लाइन (ऑरेंज लाइन) का इस्तेमाल करें।
  • अंतरराज्यीय बसों को दिल्ली में प्रवेश की अनुमति दी जाएगी। सभी बसों का समापन रिंग रोड पर ही होगा।
  • दिल्ली में पहले से मौजूद बसें रिंग रोड और रिंग रोड से आगे दिल्ली की सीमाओं की ओर के सड़क नेटवर्क पर संचालित होंगी। इन्हें दिल्ली से बाहर निकलने की अनुमति होगी।
  • नई दिल्ली में ऑटो व टैक्सी आवश्यक सर्विस को छोड़कर आने की अनुमति नहीं होगी।
  • एयरपोर्ट, नई दिल्ली और पुरानी दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशनों तक यात्रियों को आवाजाही की अनुमति रहेगी।
  • नई दिल्ली जिले में प्रवेश करने वाले यातायात की आवाजाही को नियंत्रित किया जाएगा।
  • स्थानीय निवासियों और अधिकृत वाहनों को नई दिल्ली जिले के भीतर आवागमन की अनुमति होगी।
  • नई दिल्ली जिले में होटलों, अस्पतालों और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण प्रतिष्ठानों के लिए हाउस कीपिंग, खानपान, अपशिष्ट प्रबंधन आदि से जुड़े वाहनों को सत्यापन के बाद प्रवेश की अनुमति दी जाएगी।
  • मालवाहक वाहनों और बसों को छोड़कर सामान्य यातायात को रजोकरी सीमा से दिल्ली में प्रवेश की अनुमति होगी। इसके अलावा, इस यातायात को अनिवार्य रूप से एनएच-48 से राव तुला राम मार्ग–पाल्मे मार्ग पर भेजा जाएगा। एनएच-48 पर धौला कुआं की ओर किसी भी वाहन की आवाजाही की अनुमति नहीं होगी।
  • 10 सितंबर बी सुबह 5 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक नियंत्रित क्षेत्र-दो में नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन, अजमेरी गेट की ओर से पुरानी दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन, श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी रोड की ओर से शांति वन चौक, गीता कॉलोनी की ओर से आईटीओ, विकास मार्ग की ओर से राजघाट चौक, जवाहर लाल नेहरू (जेएलएन) मार्ग, गुरु नानक चौक, मिंटो रोड की ओर से पूरी तरह बंद रहेंगे।

यहां बताएं अपनी परेशानी

पुलिस ने अपील की है कि आम जनता और वाहन चालक धैर्य रखें, यातायात नियमों और सड़क अनुशासन का पालन करें। सभी चौराहों पर तैनात यातायात कर्मियों के निर्देशों का पालन करें और दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस की वेबसाइट https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in, फेसबुक पेज https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic, ट्विटर हैंडल https://twitter.com/dtptraffic, इंस्टाग्राम पेज https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic, व्हाट्सएप नंबर 8750871493 और हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1095/011–25844444 के माध्यम से अपडेट रहें।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

app Star

ऐड-लाइट अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला
एप डाउनलोड करें

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

Reactions (0)

अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें