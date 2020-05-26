शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः तुगलकाबाद की झुग्गियों में लगी आग, दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 26 May 2020 03:11 AM IST
दिल्ली में आग...
- फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के तुगलकाबाद में झुग्गियों में आग लग गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक आग 1 बजे के आसपास लगी। उपायुक्त दक्षिण-पूर्व,   राजेंद्र प्रसाद मीणा ने बताया कि दमकल की 18-20 गाड़ियां मौके पर हैं। अभी तक किसी हानि की सूचना नहीं है।
fire in delhi fire in tughlakabad slums dcp south east delhi

