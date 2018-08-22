शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   fire catches in delhi doordarshan bhawan in ac plant, 4 fire tenders at spot

दूरदर्शन भवन के एसी प्लांट में लगी आग, चार फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 22 Aug 2018 01:10 PM IST
दूरदर्शन भवन
दूरदर्शन भवन
ख़बर सुनें
आग लगने से दुर्घटना होने की जो शुरुआत बुधवार सुबह मुंबई में हुई वह अब भी जारी है। ताजा मामला दिल्ली स्थित दूरदर्शन भवन का है।
कॉपरनिकस मार्ग पर स्थित दूरदर्शन भवन के एसी प्लांट में आग लगने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। आग की सूचना फायर विभाग को दी गई तो चार गाड़ियां तुरंत मौके पर पहुंची।

दमकलकर्मी आग बुझाने की कोशिश में लगे हैं। अन्य जानकारी मिलने पर खबर अपडेट की जाएगी।

बता दें कि आज सुबह दिल्ली के पहाड़गंज में भी एक चार मंजिला इमारत में आग लग गई। जिसमें फंसे लोगों को बचाने के लिए अपनी जान तक दांव पर लगा दी। 

Recommended

ddlj
Bollywood

DDLJ के क्लाइमेक्स सीन पर काजोल ने उठाए ऐसे सवाल, शाहरुख खान भी सुनकर हंस पड़ेंगे

21 अगस्त 2018

nationwide bandh to be organised on 28 september against flipkart walmart deal
Business Diary

28 सितंबर को होगा भारत बंद, व्यापारियों ने वॉलमार्ट-फ्लिपकार्ट डील के खिलाफ लिया फैसला

21 अगस्त 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

बिग बॉस के इतिहास में आज तक किसी ने नहीं ली इतनी ज्यादा फीस, ये कंटेस्टेंट 1 हफ्ते के लेगा 95 लाख रुपए

21 अगस्त 2018

पहलवान विनेश फोगाट
Chandigarh

'गोल्डन गर्ल' विनेश फोगाट को लेकर मां ने खोले कई राज, महावीर फोगाट भी हुए भावुक, बोले...

21 अगस्त 2018

Tej Bahadur Yadav
Chandigarh

'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाले तेज बहादुर के बारे में ये सब जानते हैं क्या, 5 नए सच आए सामने

21 अगस्त 2018

saurabh chaudhary
Other Sports

यूपी का 'गोल्डन ब्वाय' सौरभ चौधरी बनेगा सरकारी अफसर, इनामों से हो जाएंगे मालामाल

21 अगस्त 2018

doordarshan bhawan fire in doordarshan bhawan fire

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bakrid Or Eid al-Adha 2018: Know about the most biggest mosques in the world
Lifestyle

Bakrid Special: 2018: ये हैं दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी 6 मस्जिदें , आप भी जाकर पा सकते है सवाब

22 अगस्त 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

हो गया खुलासा, दुनिया के इस सबसे खूबसूरत और महंगे शहर से होगी प्रियंका और निक की शादी

22 अगस्त 2018

seekh kabab
Healthy Food

घर पर ऐसे बनाएं रेस्टोरेंट स्टाइल सीख कबाब, आपकी ईद की पार्टी का मजा हो जाएगा दोगुना

22 अगस्त 2018

lip smacking delicious Eid food popular among Salman Khan to Shabana Azmi home
Healthy Food

Bakra Eid Mubarak 2018: सलमान खान के घर हर साल जरूर बनता है ये लजीज पकवान

22 अगस्त 2018

मिलिंद सोमन और अंकिता कंवर
Television

Bigg Boss शुरू होने से पहले ही फैंस को लगा झटका, इस कपल ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

22 अगस्त 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

प्रियंका की शादी पर पहली बार आया मां का बयान, बेटी से 11 साल छोटे दामाद के बारे में बताई ये बातें

22 अगस्त 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन और शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

केरल बाढ़: इस एक्टर की दरियादिली के आगे अमिताभ, शाहरुख फेल, दान कर दिए 1 करोड़ रुपये

22 अगस्त 2018

Raksha bandhan 2018: Narendra Modi pakistani rakhi sister qamar mohsin shaikh
Relationship

36 साल से मोदी को राखी बांध रही है ये पाकिस्तानी महिला, जानें ऐसे ही 5 सेलेब्स के अनोखे रिश्ते

22 अगस्त 2018

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Know about most expensive golden sweet of Gujarat costs 9000 per kg
Healthy Food

रक्षाबंधन 2018: पहली बार इस रक्षाबंधन पर बनी सबसे महंगी मिठाई, सोने से भी ज्यादा है कीमत

22 अगस्त 2018

Bigg Boss
Television

Bigg Boss के प्रोमो से लेकर अमिताभ बच्चन के KBC तक, इस हफ्ते TV की ये 5 खबरें लाइमलाइट में रहीं

22 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

Father murder in protest against molestation of daughter in meerut, accused arrested
Meerut

यूपी: बेटी से छेड़छाड़ के विरोध में पिता का कत्ल, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

लिसाड़ी गांव में मंगलवार देर रात बेटी से छेड़छाड़ के विरोध करने पर पिता की चाकू से गोदकर हत्या कर दी गयी है।

22 अगस्त 2018

पहाड़गंज में आग से महिला को बचाती पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः 4 मंजिला इमारत में भीषण आग, जान पर खेलकर पुलिस ने महिला को बचाया, एक शख्स कूदा

22 अगस्त 2018

पीयू। गोयल
Dehradun

खुशखबरी: 25 अगस्त को चलेगी नैनी-दून एक्सप्रेस, रेल मंत्री करेंगे शुभारंभ 

22 अगस्त 2018

शबीर अहमद भट्ट
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने की भाजपा कार्यकर्ता शबीर अहमद की हत्या

22 अगस्त 2018

बुग्याल में चरतीं बकरियां
Dehradun

ईश्वर का घर हैं बुग्याल, इन्हें छह माह में राष्ट्रीय उद्यान घोषित करें: उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट

22 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को महज 7 घंटे में सजा

22 अगस्त 2018

नमाजियों के लिए मार्गों में किया गया परिवर्तन
Agra

इन रास्तों से बचकर ही निकले, वरना फंस सकते हैं जाम में

22 अगस्त 2018

गरिमा जोशी से मिले सीएम रावत
Dehradun

घायल एथलीट गरिमा का हाल पूछने बंगलूरू पहुंचे उत्तराखंड मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र

22 अगस्त 2018

मुजफ्फरपुर में सीबीआई
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर: सीबीआई की नजर अपने ही पूर्व अफसर पर ,ब्रजेश ठाकुर के पड़ोसियों से भी होगी पूछताछ  

22 अगस्त 2018

मंदसौर की एक विशेष अदालत ने रेप के आरोपी को फांसी की सजा सुनाई
Madhya Pradesh

मंदसौर गैंगरेप कांड : 56 दिन के भीतर दोनों दोषियों को कोर्ट ने सुनाई फांसी की सजा

22 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

राजीव गांधी: 'कंप्यूटर क्रांति' के जनक, जो असमय चले गए

सोमवार को पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की 74वीं जयंती है। उनका जन्म 20 अगस्त 1944 को मुंबई में हुआ था। वे ऐसे प्रधानमंत्री थे जिनके कार्यकाल में देश ने 'कंप्यूटर क्रांति' देखी। डिजिटल इंडिया के जनक उन्हें की कहा जाता है।

20 अगस्त 2018

SPECIAL NEWS 4:25

VIDEO: एक कूड़ा बीनने वाले ने कैमरे से कैसे बनाई अपनी तकदीर

20 अगस्त 2018

Atal Bihari Vajpayee 5:35

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी: एक मास्टर के बेटे का पीएम पद तक का सफर

16 अगस्त 2018

AAP 1:56

VIDEO: आशुतोष ने क्यों दिया इस्तीफा, देखिए अंदर की खबर!

15 अगस्त 2018

1FP5VyE 1:28

BJP नेता ने कहा, 2019 में सत्ता में आने पर पूरे देश में लागू करेंगे NRC

13 अगस्त 2018

Related

demo
Delhi NCR

खुद को 15 साल तक मृत बताकर बचता रहा बदमाश, ऐसे हुआ गिरफ्तार

21 अगस्त 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

मेरठ की घटना पर अखिलेश ने बीजेपी सरकार पर बोला हमला

21 अगस्त 2018

Rape
Madhya Pradesh

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को मात्र 6 घंटे में मिला न्याय, जल्दी फैसला सुनाने का ऐतिहासिक मामला

21 अगस्त 2018

Army reached home to meet Terrorist family on Eid in pulwama
Jammu

ईद के मौके पर आतंकी के परिवार से मिलने घर पहुंची सेना, लोगों ने जताई खुशी

21 अगस्त 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार में महिला को निर्वस्त्र कर घुमाया, 15 लोग गिरफ्तार

21 अगस्त 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

10 रुपये में हरियाणा सरकार खिलाएगी भरपेट खाना, पंचकूला समेत पांच शहरों में शुरू हुई योजना

22 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.