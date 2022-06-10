Fire in UPSC Building: यूपीएससी बिल्डिंग के चौथे माले में लगी आग, दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर

दिल्ली के शाहजहां रोड स्थित संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) की इमारत में शुक्रवार को आग लग गई। समाचार एजेंसी पीटीआई के मुताबिक इमारत के चौथे माले में आगजनी हुई है। मौके पर दमकल विभाग की पांच गाड़ियां आग बुझाने में जुटी हुई हैं। यूपीएससी अधिकारियों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक इमारत में दोपहर करीब 3.10 बजे आग लगी थी।

Fire breaks out on fourth floor of UPSC building on Shahjahan Road in central Delhi: Officials