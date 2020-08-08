दिल्ली के तिगरी इलाके में एलपीजी सिलेंडर फटने से लगी आग, पांच लोग झुलसे

At least 5 people injured in an LPG explosion at a jhuggi in JJ Camp locality of Tigri, Delhi at about 07 pm today. The injured have been shifted to hospital, senior officers with staff are present at the spot for rescue and relief: Delhi Police https://t.co/W7IqzxaftY— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020
