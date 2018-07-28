शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः बसई दारापुर की एक फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, 6 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर

Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 01:04 PM IST
दिल्ली के बसई दारापुर में आज सुबह उस वक्त अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब एक फैक्ट्री में भयंकर आग लग गई। आग की भयावहता का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि आग बुझाने के लिए 6 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची हैं।
हालांकि अभी ये पता नहीं चल सका है कि यह फैक्ट्री किस चीज की है और आग से कितना नुकसान हुआ है। फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां अब भी मौके पर मौजूद हैं और राहत-बचाव का कार्य चल रहा है।
