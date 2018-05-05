शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   fir lodged against an assistant professor of jnu for allegedly harassing a female student

जेएनयू के एक असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज, छात्रा के शोषण का है मामला

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 09:51 AM IST
fir lodged against an assistant professor of jnu for allegedly harassing a female student
ख़बर सुनें
हाल के समय में छात्राओं के शोषण को लेकर चर्चाओं में रहा जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में है। वजह है एक असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के खिलाफ छात्रा से छेड़छाड़ का मामला।
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार बीते 2 मई को जेएनयू के एक असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर पर यूनिवर्सिटी की ही एक छात्रा से शोषण करने के मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज हुई है।

हालांकि अभी पूरा मामला खुलकर सामने नहीं आया है। प्रोफेसर का नाम क्या है और उस पर कितने गंभीर आरोप हैं इस बात का सामने आना अभी बाकी है।

jnu harassment crime against women fir

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

नरगिस फाखरी
Bollywood

रानी मुखर्जी की भाभी बनने वाली थी ये एक्ट्रेस, अब BF के साथ सड़क पर कुछ ऐसा करते हुए वायरल हुई फोटो

5 मई 2018

Nagpur railway station
World of Wonders

सिर्फ 1 रुपए में खरीदी गई ये जमीन, बनाया रेलवे स्टेशन और फिर जो हुआ सोच नहीं सकते आप

5 मई 2018

Naagin 3
Bollywood

'नागिन-3' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, देखते ही इन दो बॉलीवुड फिल्मों की आ जाएगी याद

5 मई 2018

Shatrughan Sinha says What happened at National Film Awards 2018 was unfortunate
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच के बाद नेशनल अवॉर्ड पर बोले शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, 'राष्ट्रपति से ऐसी उम्मीद नहीं थी'

5 मई 2018

Gulshan Kumar
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: पिता के साथ दिल्ली में जूस बेचते थे गुलशन कुमार, अचानक ऐसे बने करोड़ों के मालिक

5 मई 2018

gulshan kumar
Bollywood

B'dy Spl: चोरी के आरोप से लेकर अंडरवर्ल्ड की धमकी तक जाने गुलशन कुमार से जुड़ी 5 दिलचस्प बातें

5 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor Wedding
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की शादी को स्पेशल बनाने में जुटा बॉलीवुड, सेलेब्स मिलकर करने वाले हैं यह काम

5 मई 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

PHOTOS: जाह्नवी कपूर में दिखी श्रीदेवी की झलक, मां की साड़ी ही नहीं संस्कार भी पहन लिए

4 मई 2018

एमा वॉटसन
Bollywood

कठुआ रेप केस में पीड़िता की वकील की तस्वीर वायरल हुई तो हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने कह डाली ये बात

5 मई 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

ये हीरोइनें कटी-फटी ड्रेस की वजह से हुईं ट्रोल, किसी ने कहा - 'कराओ रफू' कोई बोला 'पोछा है क्या'

4 मई 2018

Most Read

Encounter between terrorists and security forces at Chattabal area of Srinagar Jammu And Kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: श्रीनगर के चट्टबाल में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़, 1 आतंकी ढेर

श्रीनगर के चट्टाबाल इलाके में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ चल रही है।

5 मई 2018

amit shah
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: इस बार शिवराज के चेहरे नहीं बल्कि संगठन के बलबूते चुनाव लड़ेगी भाजपा 

5 मई 2018

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Agra

आगरा में तूफान पीड़ितों से मिले सीएम योगी, अस्पताल पहुंचकर जाना हाल

5 मई 2018

cm yogi
Lucknow

अखिलेश के वार से सहमी सरकार, सीएम योगी ने बीच में ही छोड़ा कर्नाटक दौरा

4 मई 2018

डेमो पिक्चर
Lucknow

मस्कट से काठमांडू जा रहे विमान की लखनऊ में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

5 मई 2018

मौसम
Lucknow

मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी पर रद्द हो गई राजस्व व बिजली विभाग के अफसरों की छुट्टियां

5 मई 2018

acccident
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: पौड़ी में दर्दनाक हादसा, मैक्स पलटने से तीन लोगों की मौके पर मौत, पांच की हालत गंभीर

4 मई 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस विधायक पर रेप का मामला दर्ज करवाने वाली लड़की बोली- बीजेपी नेता के कहने पर किया था केस

4 मई 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

वकील के चेंबर में धर्म परिवर्तन कराकर युवती के विवाह को लेकर कचहरी में हंगामा

5 मई 2018

अमित शाह
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल में बोले अमित शाह- दूरबीन से भी नहीं दिखेगी राहुल गांधी को कांग्रेस की जीत

4 मई 2018

Related Videos

जो जीतेगा ‘बॉम्बे कर्नाटक’ उसके सर सजेगा कर्नाटक का ‘ताज’

कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव का प्रचार जोरों पर है। बीजेपी, कांग्रेस और जेडीएस चुनावी मैदान में जोर आजमाइश कर रही हैं। आरोप-प्रत्यारोप की राजनीतिक चरम पर है।

4 मई 2018

लूट हत्या 3:14

दिल्ली में लुटेरों ने दो बैंककर्मियों की हत्या कर 12 लाख रुपये लूटे

2 मई 2018

DELHI NEWS 1:46

आंखों में स्प्रे कर ज्वेलरी उड़ाने वाला शख्स ऐसे धरा गया

2 मई 2018

दिल्ली गोलीबारी 1:34

दिल्ली में डॉक्टर पर चलाई गई 30 राउंड गोलियां, हुआ ऐसा हाल

30 अप्रैल 2018

DELHI NEWS 1:10

प्रॉपर्टी विवाद में एक परिवार के तीन लोगों की ऐसे कर दी गई हत्या

27 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

Senior leaders out from CPI, Kanhaiya Kumar got chance
India News

CPI की नेशनल काउंसिल से वरिष्ठ नेताओं की छुट्टी, कन्हैया कुमार को मिली जगह

30 अप्रैल 2018

JNU students arguments over Film screening on love jihad
India News

JNU में लव जेहाद पर बनी फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग, आपस में भिड़े छात्र संगठन

28 अप्रैल 2018

इश्क और अश्क
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू: महिला पत्रकार ने दर्ज करवाई शिकायत, दिल्ली कैंट SHO ने की थी ऐसी हरकत

24 मार्च 2018

JNU
India News

UGC ने जेएनयू, एएमयू और BHU समेत 52 विश्वविद्यालयों को लेकर लिया यह बड़ा फैसला

21 मार्च 2018

जेएनयू छात्र-छात्राओं का वसंत कुंज थाने के बाहर उग्र प्रदर्शन
India News

जेएनयू प्रोफेसर की गिरफ्तारी के लिए सड़क पर उतरे छात्र, पुलिस से हुई हाथापाई

20 मार्च 2018

JNU
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू से लापता छात्रा बरामद, वापसी के बाद बताया कहां गई थी वो

15 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.