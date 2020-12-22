किसान आंदोलनः किसानों ने फिर जाम किया पूरा दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे, दिल्ली से नहीं जा सकते गाजियाबाद

Liveकिसान आंदोलनः किसानों ने फिर जाम किया पूरा दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे, दिल्ली से नहीं जा सकते गाजियाबाद
Modi govt seems to be in this ego clash with farmers. Demands of Indian farmers are reasonable. Centre must let go of this ego & agree to all demands of farmers. No resolution seems to be in sight. Govt must repeal 3 black laws with immediate effect: AAP Leader Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/TC1QbXSfTm— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020
