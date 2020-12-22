शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   farmers protest live updates 22 December kisan andolan farmers on relay hunger strike singhu tikri ghazipur chilla border closed

Live

किसान आंदोलनः किसानों ने फिर जाम किया पूरा दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे, दिल्ली से नहीं जा सकते गाजियाबाद

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 10:48 AM IST
farmers protest live updates 22 December kisan andolan farmers on relay hunger strike singhu tikri ghazipur chilla border closed
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर किसान नेता - फोटो : प्रभात पांडेय

खास बातें

कड़ाके की सर्दी और शीतलहर के बीच किसानों का आंदोलन आज 27वें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। दिल्ली की हाड़ कंपा देने वाली इस सर्दी से बचने के लिए आंदोलनरत किसान अलाव आदि का सहारा ले रहे हैं। वहीं किसानों की रिले भूख हड़ताल जो सोमवार से शुरू हुई है, मंगलवार को भी जारी है। आंदोलन के चलते आज भी दिल्ली की कई सीमाएं और रास्ते बंद हैं। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

10:46 AM, 22-Dec-2020

किसानों के साथ अहम के टकराव में है मोदी सरकारः राघव चड्ढा

आप विधायक राघव चड्ढा ने आज किसान आंदोलन को लेकर कहा कि, मोदी सरकार किसानों के साथ अहम के टकराव में दिखाई दे रही है। भारतीय किसानों की मांग जायज है। सरकार को अपना घमंड छोड़कर किसानों की सभी मांगें मान लेनी चाहिए। अभी तो कोई रास्ता निकलता नहीं दिख रहा। सरकार को तीनों काले कानूनों को तुरंत वापस लेना चाहिए।


 
city & states delhi ncr delhi noida ghaziabad gurugram faridabad uttar pradesh sonipat haryana punjab farmers protest farmers protest delhi farmers protest ghaziabad farm bill 2020 farm act 2020
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

