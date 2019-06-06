शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   Super-100 exam suspended

निशुल्क कोचिंग का लाभ देने वाली सुपर-100 परीक्षा स्थगित

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 07:54 PM IST
निशुल्क कोचिंग का लाभ देने वाली सुपर-100 परीक्षा स्थगित
फरीदाबाद। इंजीनियरिंग-मेडिकल की निशुल्क कोचिंग के लिए बनाई गई सरकारी योजना सुपर-100 की 10 जून की परीक्षा स्थगित कर दी गई है। स्कूल शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर से अधिसूचना जारी कर इसकी जानकारी दी गई है। परीक्षा स्थगित करने का कारण अधिसूचना में स्पष्ट नहीं किया गया हैं। रेवाड़ी स्थित विकल्प फाउंडेशन की ओर से ली जाने वाली इस परीक्षा में 10वीं पास प्रदेश के टॉप-100 मेधावियों का चयन किया जाता है। विकल्प फाउंडेशन के संस्थापक नवीन मिश्रा ने बताया कि सुपर-100 की शुरूआत से प्रदेश भर के सौ मेधावी निशुल्क कोचिंग का लाभ उठा रहे हैं। इस वर्ष की परीक्षा 10 जून को ली जानी थी। परीक्षा को स्थगित कर नई सूचना जल्द देने की बात कही गई है। सुपर-100 में चयन के लिए मेधावियों को दो दौर की परीक्षा से गुजरना पड़ता था। पहले दौर की परीक्षा के लिए अब नई अधिसूचना जारी कर प्रदेशभर के 4500 आवेदकों की परीक्षा का नया शेड्यूल जारी किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार को निदेशालय अधिकारियों ने परीक्षा तारीख के लिए एक बैठक बुलाई है। सोमवार तक नई अधिसूचना के साथ परीक्षा की नई तारीख जारी होने की उम्मीद है।

