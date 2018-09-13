शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   अवैध रूप से चल रहे दो आरओ प्लांट सील

अवैध रूप से चल रहे दो आरओ प्लांट सील

Noida Bureau Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 08:52 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
अवैध रूप से चल रहे दो आरओ प्लांट सील
फरीदाबाद। अवैध रूप से घर में आरओ प्लांट लगाकर पानी का कारोबार करने वालों के खिलाफ नगर निगम की कार्रवाई दूसरे दिन भी जारी रही। बुधवार को जहां ओल्ड जोन में अभियान चलाकर आधा दर्जन से अधिक आरओ प्लांट सील किए गए, वहीं बृहस्पतिवार को एनआईटी पांच में अवैध रूप से चल रहे दो आरओ प्लांट को नगर निगम ने सील कर दिया है। एनआईअी जोन के संयुक्त आयुक्त संदीप अग्रवाल ने बताया कि एनआईटी पांच नंबर सी ब्लॉक में दो आरओ प्लांट अवैध रूप से चलने की सूचना मिली थी। एसडीओ सुरेंद्र खट्टर के नेतृत्व में टीम भेजकर जब उसकी जांच की गई तो वह अवैध पाया गया। प्लांट संचालकों के पास किसी तरह की अनुमति नहीं थी। इस पर तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए दोनों आरओ प्लांट सील कर दिया गया। बुधवार को भी निगम के दस्ते ने ओल्ड जोन में कार्रवाई की थी। ब्यूरो

Recommended

ganesh utsav
Religion

इस मुस्लिम देश के नोट पर क्यों छपती है भगवान गणेश की तस्वीर

13 सितंबर 2018

रजनीकांत लखनऊ में
Lucknow

पूरी ट्रेन बुक कराकर लखनऊ पहुंचे 'रजनीकांत', जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

13 सितंबर 2018

Fashion

20 साल में ऐसा हो गया शाहरुख खान की हिट एक्ट्रेस का हाल, पहचान में नहीं आ रही शक्ल

13 सितंबर 2018

mahima chaudhary
mahima chaudhary
महिमा चौधरी
mahima chaudhary
Fashion

20 साल में ऐसा हो गया शाहरुख खान की हिट एक्ट्रेस का हाल, पहचान में नहीं आ रही शक्ल

13 सितंबर 2018

monkey shimla
Weird Stories

तंग आकर इस राज्य की सरकार ने दे दी ऐसे कानून को मान्यता, जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

13 सितंबर 2018

आतंकी हमला
Jammu

J&K: तस्वीरों में देखियें झज्जर कोटली में हुए आतंकी हमले की पूरी कहानी, तलाश में 3000 सुरक्षाबल तैनात

13 सितंबर 2018

dengue
Chandigarh

डेंगू के मरीजों के लिए 'रामबाण' है ये नुस्खा, दवाइयों से ज्यादा असरदार...जानिए कैसे देगा फायदा

13 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

तस्वीरें: पिछले साल इन 7 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने गणेश चतुर्थी का ऐसे मनाया था जश्न, फोटोज भी की थी शेयर

13 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Television

गणेश चतुर्थी: सलमान की बहन संग हर साल बप्पा को ऐसे घर बुला रहे ये 5 स्टार्स, सभी ने दिया बड़ा मैसेज

13 सितंबर 2018

sanju
Bollywood

राजकुमारी हिरानी ने कबूली संजय दत्त की इमेज सुधारने की बात, बोले- 'शूटिंग के बाद बदली थी स्क्रिप्ट'

13 सितंबर 2018

arpita khan
Bollywood

PHOTOS: 14 साल में दूसरी बार सलमान खान के घर में नहीं पधारे गणपति, बहन अर्पिता ने अपने घर में कर लिया शिफ्ट

13 सितंबर 2018

ayushmann khurrana
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर आयुष्मान खुराना का बड़ा खुलासा, बोले - 'डायरेक्टर ने कहा तुम मुझे अपना...'

13 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
deepika padukone
Fashion

शादी से पहले दीपिका को मिला सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज, नतीजा देखकर रणवीर सिंह को भी नहीं होगा यकीन

13 सितंबर 2018

stree
Bollywood

13 दिन में राजकुमार राव की 'स्त्री' ने तोड़े ये 3 रिकॉर्ड, जल्द पार कर सकती है 100 करोड़ का आंकड़ा

13 सितंबर 2018

2.0
Bollywood

अब तक की सबसे महंगी फिल्म को बड़ा झटका, रिलीज से पहले ही लीक हुआ '2.0' का ट्रेलर

13 सितंबर 2018

jeans
Fashion tips

जींस खरीदते वक्त रखें इन बातों का खास ख्याल, बाद में नहीं पड़ेगा पछताना

13 सितंबर 2018

2.0
Bollywood

भारी-भरकम बजट में बनी 2.0 के लिए अक्षय कुमार ने 45 करोड़, कौए की तरह मेकअप करने में लगे 4 करोड़

13 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

प्रमोशन
Lucknow

22 पीसीएस अधिकारियों को मिली 7600 ग्रेड पे वेतनमान में पदोन्नति

प्रदेश सरकार ने 22 पीसीएस अधिकारियों को चयन वेतनमान ग्रेड पे-7600 में पदोन्नति दे दी है। इनमें 2004 से 2007 बैच के 9 और 2008 बैच के 13 अधिकारियों को पदोन्नति दी गई है।

13 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर उर्फ रावण
Lucknow

योगी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर 'रावण' होंगे रिहा

13 सितंबर 2018

shabnam rani
Delhi NCR

हलाला-बहुविवाह के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अर्जी लगाने वाली शबनम रानी पर एसिड अटैक, हालत गंभीर

13 सितंबर 2018

himachal high court notice to govt over SMC teacher recruitment
Shimla

एसएमसी से शिक्षक भर्ती पर सरकार को हाईकोर्ट का नोटिस

13 सितंबर 2018

Big gift for students in honor of Hindi Day, English is not necessarily to become a doctor
Madhya Pradesh

हिंदी दिवस के सम्मान में छात्रों को बड़ा तोहफा, डॉक्टर बनने के लिए जरूरी नहीं अंग्रेजी

13 सितंबर 2018

Murrah buffaloes and Sahiwal cow farms in Himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में स्थापित होंगे मुर्रा भैंस और साहिवाल गाय फॉर्म

13 सितंबर 2018

OP SINGH UP DGP
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: दौरे पर आए डीजीपी को दारोगा-सिपाही ने नहीं पहचाना,कहा- आप अपना काम करिए

13 सितंबर 2018

Serial Killer Aadesh Khamra said I am like this because I never got love from father
Madhya Pradesh

33 लोगों की जान लेने वाले सीरियल किलर ने पिता को ठहराया अपनी करतूतों का जिम्मेदार

13 सितंबर 2018

Congress MP inaugurated medical college before Shivraj Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh

शिवराज से पहले कांग्रेस सांसद ने कर दिया मेडिकल कॉलेज का उद्घाटन, मामला दर्ज

13 सितंबर 2018

लाल घेरे में आरोपी अधिकारी
Agra

रिश्वत लेते रंगेहाथ खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी गिरफ्तार, कार्रवाई का डर दिखाकर मांगे थे 50 हजार

13 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

गब्बर जिंदा है, क्योंकि गब्बर कभी डरा नहीं

27 जुलाई 1992, वो तारीख जब गब्बर इस दुनिया से चला गया पर, गब्बर मरा नहीं है। गब्बर कभी मर भी नहीं सकता, क्योंकि गब्बर ही ये कहता था कि , जो डर गया वो मर गया और गब्बर कभी किसी से नहीं डरा।है।

27 जुलाई 2018

सीएम खट्टर 3:08

VIDEO: मुख्यमंत्री खट्टर के रोड़ शो में हुआ ये बड़ा ‘अपमान’

29 अप्रैल 2018

FARIDABAD LOOT 1:13

24 सेकेंड में तमंचे की नोक पर दिया लूट को अंजाम, देखिए Video

25 जनवरी 2018

gurugram 3:50

गुरुग्राम में धारा 144 लागू, ‘पद्मावत’ देखने जाने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ध्यान

24 जनवरी 2018

फरीदाबाद 3:08

हरियाणा के उद्योग मंत्री ने प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष के लिए इस तरह जुटाए 2.5 करोड़

15 जनवरी 2018

Related

कमर उज जमां उर्फ डॉ. हुरैरा उर्फ कमरुद्दीन
Lucknow

यूपी एटीएस को बड़ी सफलता, हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन का आतंकी गिरफ्तार, गणेश चतुर्थी पर हमले की थी तैयारी

13 सितंबर 2018

Mob Attacks protest
Bihar

बिहार: गोमांस के शक में दो युवकों पर भीड़ का हमला, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज, कई घायल

13 सितंबर 2018

many train cancle and many train route changed who begain from varanasi
Varanasi

रेल यात्रियों की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, वाराणसी से चलने वाली कई ट्रेनें निरस्त, कई के मार्ग बदले

13 सितंबर 2018

Five deaths in Rajasthan, many accidents at a time
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में पांच लोगों की मौत, एक साथ हुए कई हादसे

13 सितंबर 2018

Brother trying to rape of sister at varanasi for money
Varanasi

शर्मनाक: जेवरात हड़पने में नाकाम सगे भाई ने बहन से किया रेप का प्रयास

13 सितंबर 2018

Call for extortion on the name of mukhtar ansari
Varanasi

मुख्तार अंसारी का शूटर बोल रहा हूं, पांच लाख भेज दो, वर्ना बेमौत मारे जाओगे

13 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.