शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   70 पहुंची मेलरिया रोगियों की संख्या, 20 अन्य जगहों पर मिला लार्वा

70 पहुंची मेलरिया रोगियों की संख्या, 20 अन्य जगहों पर मिला लार्वा

Noida Bureau Updated Mon, 30 Jul 2018 08:32 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
20 अन्य जगहों पर मिला लार्वा
फरीदाबाद। डेंगू-मलेरिया रोग की रोकथाम के लिए नेशनल वेक्टर बॉर्न डीजीज कंट्रोल प्रोग्राम की टीम ने सोमवार को जिले के कई शहरी क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया। टीम ने निरीक्षण के दौरान 20 जगहों पर लार्वा पाया गया। केएल महता महिला कॉलेज सहित राहुल कालोनी, एनआईटी-4 निजी सरकारी दफ्तरों में विभाग की टीम ने निरीक्षण किया। जिले में मलेरिया रोगियों की संख्या 70 पहुंच चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने आम जन की गंभीरता में कमी को देखते हुए अब तक 1023 चालान काटे हैं।
मलेरिया-डेंगू विभाग प्रभारी डा. राम भगत ने बताया कि जिला उपायुक्त अतुल कुमार ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग को बरसात में अलर्ट रहने को कहा है। इसके तहत बरसात के कारण जगह-जगह जमा पानी में लार्वा खत्म करने के लिए दवाई का छिड़काव जरूरी है। डा. रामभगत ने बताया कि विभाग की ओर से सोमवार से ही दवाई छिड़काव शुरु कर दिया गया है। मलेरिया विभाग प्रभारी ने बताया कि सोमवार को कीट पतगों से रोगों की रोकथाम करने के लिए विशेष टीम ने जिले का दौरा किया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

इन 3 बॉलीवुड स्टार ने नहीं मानी डायरेक्टर की बात, अजय देवगन को KISS करने को राजी ना हुई थी ये हीरोइन

30 जुलाई 2018

Fanney Khan
Bollywood

'फन्ने खान' की रिलीज से ठीक पहले आई बुरी खबर, फिल्म से हट सकता है ये गाना, कहीं वजह राजनीतिक दबाव तो नहीं!

30 जुलाई 2018

Rashmi Desai
Television

तलाकशुदा हैं ये 5 टॉप टीवी एक्ट्रेस, अभी भी करती हैं अपनी खूबसूरती से छोटे परदे पर राज

30 जुलाई 2018

know how you can cure your stress with the help of forest therapy
Stress Management

तनाव को दूर भगाएं फॉरेस्ट थेरेपी के साथ, दिमाग के साथ शरीर को भी होते हैं कई लाभ

30 जुलाई 2018

hospital
Weird Stories

8 साल की बच्ची के दिमाग में 100 से ज्यादा इस जीव के अंडे, देखकर डॉक्टरों के उड़े होश

30 जुलाई 2018

Chahatt Khanna
Bollywood

दूसरी शादी से भी खुश नहीं यह टीवी एक्ट्रेस, सोशल मीडिया पर इस तरह दे रही 'इशारा'

30 जुलाई 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

'धड़क' के बाद जाह्नवी कपूर के हाथ लगा बहुत बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट, इस सुपरस्टार के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

30 जुलाई 2018

katrina kaif
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 5 एक्ट्रेस के पास नहीं भारतीय नागरिकता, ये अभिनेत्री मानती है खुद को विश्व का नागरिक

30 जुलाई 2018

Know how kasyapasana ashtanga is good for your back bone
Yoga and Health

रीढ़ की हड्डी के लिए किसी वरदान से कम नहीं कश्यपासन, ये है करने का सही तरीका

30 जुलाई 2018

Son filed Petition against his mother court give example of film story of 102 notout
Weird Stories

मां की उम्रभर की ममता का बेटे ने दिया जैसा सिला, कोर्ट से जवाब भी फिर वैसा मिला तो उड़ गए होश

30 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

jammu kashmir anantnag militants attacked with grenade on crpf bunkers several injured
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ पोस्ट पर किया ग्रेनेड से हमला, तीन जवान घायल

जम्मू-कश्मीर के अंतरनाग जिले में आतंकियों ने शीरबाग क्षेत्र में सीआरपीएफ के जवानों पर ग्रेनेड से हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में तीन जवान घायल हो गए हैं। इस आतंकी हमले की जिम्मेदारी आतंकी संगठन लश्कर-ए-तैयबा ने ली है।

30 जुलाई 2018

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर
Lucknow

गुनाह छिपाने के लिए 'बीमार' आदमी की गवाही ले रहे मोदी, महागंठबंधन से डरे: कांग्रेस

30 जुलाई 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

साठ हजार कर्मियों का रोजगार बचाएगी हरियाणा सरकार, ड्राफ्ट हुआ तैयार

30 जुलाई 2018

सरकाघाट, धर्मपुर में तैनात होगा श्रम निरीक्षक
Mandi

सरकाघाट, धर्मपुर में तैनात होगा श्रम निरीक्षक

30 जुलाई 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

दिनदहाड़े लूट व हत्या पर अखिलेश, बोले- देखें, ‘एनकाउंटरवाली सरकार’ अब क्या सफ़ाई देगी

30 जुलाई 2018

250 ग्राम हेरोइन और 15 हजार रुपये के साथ तीन हत्थे चढ़े
Varanasi

बनारस में 75 लाख रुपये की हेरोइन के साथ तीन तस्कर गिरफ्तार

30 जुलाई 2018

gun
Dehradun

इतनी सी बात पर आपा खो बैठा भाजपा नेता, स्कूल बस चालक की कनपटी पर तान दी रिवाल्वर

30 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

पंजाब आप विवाद पर पहली बार मुखर हुए केजरीवाल, कहा- पूरे दलित समाज से माफी मांगें बैंस

30 जुलाई 2018

यूपी100
Varanasi

जौनपुरः पंक्चर की दुकान पर हवा भरने की टंकी फटी, बेटे की मौत, पिता घायल

30 जुलाई 2018

jammu kashmir dgp said advisory will be made soon for holidays of security personnels
Jammu

J&K: छुट्टी पर जा रहे जवानों की सुरक्षा को लेकर बनाया जा रहा है मास्टर प्लान, अब किसी का नहीं होगा बाल बांका

30 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

गब्बर जिंदा है, क्योंकि गब्बर कभी डरा नहीं

27 जुलाई 1992, वो तारीख जब गब्बर इस दुनिया से चला गया पर, गब्बर मरा नहीं है। गब्बर कभी मर भी नहीं सकता, क्योंकि गब्बर ही ये कहता था कि , जो डर गया वो मर गया और गब्बर कभी किसी से नहीं डरा।है।

27 जुलाई 2018

सीएम खट्टर 3:08

VIDEO: मुख्यमंत्री खट्टर के रोड़ शो में हुआ ये बड़ा ‘अपमान’

29 अप्रैल 2018

FARIDABAD LOOT 1:13

24 सेकेंड में तमंचे की नोक पर दिया लूट को अंजाम, देखिए Video

25 जनवरी 2018

gurugram 3:50

गुरुग्राम में धारा 144 लागू, ‘पद्मावत’ देखने जाने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ध्यान

24 जनवरी 2018

फरीदाबाद 3:08

हरियाणा के उद्योग मंत्री ने प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष के लिए इस तरह जुटाए 2.5 करोड़

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

जनता मिलन में उठी 6
Pithoragarh

जनता मिलन में उठी 6

30 जुलाई 2018

चंडाक रोड में मलबा डालकर बिगाड़ रहे प्रकृति की खूबसूरती
Pithoragarh

चंडाक रोड में मलबा डालकर बिगाड़ रहे प्रकृति की खूबसूरती

30 जुलाई 2018

59वें दिन भी जारी रहा आंदोलन
Pithoragarh

59वें दिन भी जारी रहा आंदोलन

30 जुलाई 2018

गुरना उप डाकघर में लंबे समय से नेट सेवा बाधित
Pithoragarh

गुरना उप डाकघर में लंबे समय से नेट सेवा बाधित

30 जुलाई 2018

बलुवाकोट कालेज की समस्याओं को लेकर क्रमिक अनशन शुरू
Pithoragarh

बलुवाकोट कालेज की समस्याओं को लेकर क्रमिक अनशन शुरू

30 जुलाई 2018

शिक्षक की पत्नी ने गोरी नदी में लगाई छलांग, लापता
Pithoragarh

शिक्षक की पत्नी ने गोरी नदी में लगाई छलांग, लापता

30 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.