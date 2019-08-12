टिक टॉक वीडियो बनाकर फायरिंग करने वाले शख्स को दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

32-year-old Faizan arrested by Delhi Police over a TikTok video of him firing in the air from a pistol during his birthday celebrations. A country-made pistol recovered. After the video went viral, police identified the location & interrogated him, following which he was arrested— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019
12 अगस्त 2019