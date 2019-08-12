शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Faizan arrested by Delhi Police over a TikTok video of him firing

टिक टॉक वीडियो बनाकर फायरिंग करने वाले शख्स को दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 05:10 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social media
दिल्ली पुलिस ने सोमवार को एक 32 वर्षीय शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है। शख्स की पहचान फैजान के तौर पर हुई है। इसके ऊपर आरोप है कि इसने अपने जन्मदिन की पार्टी में एक टिक टॉक वीडियो बनाया था, जिसमें यह पिस्तौल से हवाई फायरिंग करता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई और शख्स की तलाश में जुट गई। पुलिस ने पहले उस जगह की तलाश की जहां यह वीडियो बनाया गया फिर काफी छानबीन के बाद उस फैजान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने फैजान के पास से देसी पिस्तौल भी बरामद कर ली है।  
tik tok delhi police firing
