Exclusive: एमजी रोड पर सबसे ज्यादा फर्राटा भरते हैं वाहन, इस रास्ते पर 2022 में ओवर स्पीड के हुए सवा लाख चालान

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2023 05:55 AM IST
दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस के मुताबिक, राजधानी में करीब 66 जगहों पर 125 ओवरस्पीड वॉयलेशन डिटेक्शन कैमरे (ओएसवीडी) लगे हुए हैं। तय सीमा से तेज रफ्तार से वाहन दौड़ाने वाले इनमें कैद हो जाते हैं। इन कैमरों के हिसाब से देखें तो सबसे ज्यादा चालान एमजी रोड पर अर्जुनगढ़ मेट्रो स्टेशन पर हुए हैं।

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महरौली-गुरुग्राम रोड (एमजी रोड) पर वाहन चालक सबसे ज्यादा फर्राटा भरते हैं। इस रोड पर अर्जुनगढ़ मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास 2022 में ओवर स्पीड के सबसे ज्यादा 117165 चालान हुए। इसके अलावा श्रीनिवासपुरी लालबत्ती को चालक सबसे ज्यादा तोड़ते हैं। यहां वर्ष 2022 में लालबत्ती उल्लंघन के 21780 चालान हुए हैं।



दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस के मुताबिक, राजधानी में करीब 66 जगहों पर 125 ओवरस्पीड वॉयलेशन डिटेक्शन कैमरे (ओएसवीडी) लगे हुए हैं। तय सीमा से तेज रफ्तार से वाहन दौड़ाने वाले इनमें कैद हो जाते हैं। इन कैमरों के हिसाब से देखें तो सबसे ज्यादा चालान एमजी रोड पर अर्जुनगढ़ मेट्रो स्टेशन पर हुए हैं। तेज गति के मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर सबसे ज्यादा चालान रोहतक रोड, नांगलोई से टिकरी कलां वाले कैरिज वे पर हुए हैं। यहां कुल 115839 चालान हुए हैं।

इसी तरह रेड लाइट वॉयलेशन डिटेक्शन (आरएलवीडी) के लिए दिल्ली में 43 जगहों पर 209 कैमरे लगे हुए हैं। इनके हिसाब से देखें तो श्रीनिवासपुरी लालबत्ती का लोग सबसे ज्यादा उल्लंघन करते हैं। यहां पर वर्ष 2022 में कुल 21780 चालान हुए हैं। इसके बाद दूसरे नंबर पर एयरपोर्ट से आते हुए आरटीआर पर लालबत्ती तोड़ने के चालान हुए हैं।

334 जगहों पर दोनों तरह के कैमरे लगेंगे
राजधानी में दोनों तरह के कुल 334 कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। इनमें रेडलाइट वॉयलेशन के 209 कैमरे 43 जंक्शन पर लगेंगे। इस तरह ओवर स्पीड वॉयलेशन के 125 कैमरे 76 जंक्शन पर लगेंगे। इन कैमरों को उन जगहों पर लगाया जाएगा जहां सबसे ज्यादा हादसे होते हैं और नियम तोड़े जाते हैं।

तेज गति के सबसे ज्यादा चालान

जगह    चालान
एमजी रोड पर अर्जुनगढ़ मेट्रो स्टेशन    117165 
दिल्ली रोहतक रोड नांगलोई से टिकरी कलां    115839 
आनंद विहार बस स्टेंड से दिलशाद गार्डन    108675 
भजनपुरा से सिग्नेचर ब्रिज    106456 
वजीराबाद से मुकरबा चौक    100762 
दिलशाद गार्डन से आनंद विहार बस स्टैंड    83185 
मथुरा रोड पर आश्रम से सरिता विहार    75913
मथुरा रोड पर सरिता विहार से आश्रम चौक    74537 
पंजाबी बाग से पश्चिमी विहार    74406 
सिविल लाइंस से चंदगीराम अखाड़ा    61313 

लाल बत्ती का सबसे ज्यादा उल्लंघन

स्थान    चालान
श्रीनिवासपुरी    21780 
आरटीआर (एयरपोर्ट से चिराग दिल्ली जाते हुए)    19276 
आईपी एस्टेट से आईटीओ चौक    15855 
धौला कुआं से नौरोजी नगर    12283
आरके पुरम से भीकाजी कामा प्लेस    12019
सराय काले खां से एंड्रयूज गंज    11388 
धौला कुआं से लाल सांई मार्केट    10665 
सरायकाले खां से श्रीनिवासपुरी    10411 
कीर्ति नगर से मायापुरी    10207 
धौला कुआं से मूलचंद    9483
  • वर्ष 2022 में चार लोक अदालतें लगीं। इनमें 4.38 लाख चालान भरे गए। सरकार के पास 4.02 करोड़ रुपये का जुर्माना जमा हुआ। 
  • वर्ष 2022 में 57.20 लाख नोटिस चालान हुए। वर्ष 2021 में 66.05, वर्ष 2020 में 75.55 लाख व वर्ष 2019 में 51.08 नोटिस चालान हुए। सभी चालान कैमरों से हुए।
