दिल्ली आर्थिक आपराध शाखा ने 3.76 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया 

One Ashish Gupta arrested in connection with cheating NBFC Religare Finvest to the tune of Rs 3.76 crores on the basis of forged conveyance deed of mortgaged property: Economic Offences Wing, Delhi— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.