मुठभेड़: कुख्यात गैंगस्टर नसीम दुर्रानी बुलंदशहर में ढेर, दिल्ली पुलिस और नोएडा एसटीएफ का संयुक्त अभियान
नसीम दुर्रानी पर समीर नाम के एक युवक की हत्या में शामिल होने का आरोप था, जिसे दो दिन पहले कपिल मिश्रा के कार्यालय के बाहर गोली मार दी गई थी।
विस्तार
एक संयुक्त अभियान में, दिल्ली पुलिस और नोएडा एसटीएफ ने उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर में एक मुठभेड़ के दौरान कुख्यात गैंगस्टर नसीम दुर्रानी को मार गिराया। नसीम दुर्रानी पर समीर नाम के एक युवक की हत्या में शामिल होने का आरोप था, जिसे दो दिन पहले कपिल मिश्रा के कार्यालय के बाहर गोली मार दी गई थी।
#WATCH | In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and Noida STF have eliminated notorious gangster Naseem Durrani in an encounter in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Naseem Durrani was allegedly involved in the murder of a youth named Sameer, who was shot dead outside Kapil Mishra's office two days ago. Following the incident, police teams were tracking his movements and had received inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr. Acting on the intelligence inputs, the joint team launched an operation to apprehend him, during which an encounter took place and Naseem Durrani was killed. Naseem Durrani had also reportedly been involved in a conspiracy to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, with allegations of a contract being taken out for the purpose. Further details regarding the encounter and the operation are awaited: Delhi Police and Noida STF (Visuals source: Delhi Police)— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026
इस घटना के बाद, पुलिस टीमें उसकी गतिविधियों पर नजर रख रही थीं और उन्हें बुलंदशहर में उसके मौजूद होने की जानकारी मिली थी। इस खुफिया जानकारी के आधार पर, संयुक्त टीम ने उसे पकड़ने के लिए एक अभियान चलाया, जिसके दौरान मुठभेड़ हुई और नसीम दुर्रानी मारा गया।
दिल्ली पुलिस और नोएडा एसटीएफ ने बताया कि नसीम दुर्रानी गैंगस्टर छोटा राजन को खत्म करने की साजिश में भी शामिल था, और आरोप है कि इसके लिए उसने सुपारी (कॉन्ट्रैक्ट) ली थी। मुठभेड़ और इस अभियान के बारे में विस्तृत जानकारी का इंतजार है।