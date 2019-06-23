दिल्ली में ट्रिपल मर्डर, बुजुर्ग दंपती और नौकरानी की गला रेतकर हत्या

Devendra Arya,DCP South West on Vasant Enclave triple murder case: Prima facie it seems nothing has been looted and it looks like it was friendly entry into the house. Bodies sent for post mortem. Probe is on. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/1sgQfIUFsu— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव शनिवार शाम को मेदांता अस्पताल में जांच के लिए पहुंचे। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक मुलायम सिंह का शुगर लेवल बढ़ जाने की वजह से उन्हें ऑब्जर्वेश रूम में दाखिल किया गया है।
23 जून 2019