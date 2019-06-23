शहर चुनें

Elderly couple and their domestic found murdered in Vasant Enclave Delhi

दिल्ली में ट्रिपल मर्डर, बुजुर्ग दंपती और नौकरानी की गला रेतकर हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 10:49 AM IST
दिल्ली के वसंत अपार्टमेंट में ट्रिपल मर्डर
दिल्ली के वसंत अपार्टमेंट में ट्रिपल मर्डर - फोटो : ANI
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में एक और दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। रविवार को हुए ट्रिपल हत्याकांड से सनसनी मच गई है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शवों को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
घटना साउथ वेस्ट दिल्ली के वसंत अपार्टमेंट की। यहां रह रहे बुजुर्ग दंपती और नौकरानी की गला रेतकर हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। वारदात वसंत विहार थाना इलाके में हुई है। 

सूचना मिलने पर दिल्ली पुलिस और क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई है। फिलहाल हत्या किसने की, इसका पता नहीं चल सका है। जांच की जा रही है। 

डीसीपी देवेंद्र आर्य ने वसंत अपार्टमेंट ट्रिपल मर्डर मामले पर कहा, "शुरूआती जांच में पता चला है कि किसी तरह की लूट-पाट नहीं हुई है, घर में अनुकूल तरीके से घुसा गया है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा दिया गया है। छानबीन जारी है।"


