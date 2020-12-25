शहर चुनें
Delhi NCR › Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested accused for misappropriating 9 crores Rupees black money during demonetization

दिल्ली पुलिस ने सात बैंक खातों में 9 करोड़ रुपये का काला धन जमा कराने के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 04:27 PM IST
आरोपी गौरव सिंघल
आरोपी गौरव सिंघल - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा ने फरार आरोपी गौरव सिंघल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोप है कि गौरव सिंघल ने जाली दस्तावेजों के आधार पर सात बैंक खाते खोले और इनका उपयोग डीमोनेटाइजेशन के दौरान 9 करोड़ रुपये का काला धन जमा कराने के लिए किया। 
city & states delhi ncr delhi economic offences wing delhi police arrested black money demonetization

