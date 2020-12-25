दिल्ली पुलिस ने सात बैंक खातों में 9 करोड़ रुपये का काला धन जमा कराने के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया

Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested absconding accused Gaurav Singhal who had opened seven bank accounts on forged documents which were used for misappropriating Rs 9 crores of black money by cash deposit during demonetization: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/pV5Q7tSAlD— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.