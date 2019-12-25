शहर चुनें

EC organised voter awareness camps in malls of Delhi on Christmas 2019

क्रिसमस 2019: दिल्ली मॉल में चुनाव आयोग की अनोखी पहल, सांता क्लॉस के कपड़ों में नजर आए अधिकारी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 05:24 PM IST
voter awareness camps
voter awareness camps - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 को लेकर चुनाव आयोग ने क्रिसमस के दिन एक अनोखी पहल की है। चुनाव आयोग ने दिल्ली के प्रसिद्ध मॉल में मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान चलाया है। इस अभियान में चुनाव आयोग के कर्मचारी सांता क्लॉज के कपड़ों में नजर आए। साथ ही उन्होंने बच्चों को गिफ्ट्स भी बांटे। 
