तकनीकी कमी के चलते दिल्ली मेट्रो की ब्लू लाइन सेवा प्रभावित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 05:29 PM IST
due to technical issue in delhi metro blue line Karol Bagh Dwarka section minor bunching
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली मेट्रो की ब्लू लाइन का एक सेक्शन बुधवार दिन में प्रभावित रहा। दरअसल तकनीकी कमी के कारण (सेन्ट्रलाइज्ड व्यू सिस्टम में खराबी) करोल बाग से द्वारका तक जाने वाला सेक्शन प्रभावित रहा।
इस वजह से इस रूट पर यात्रा करने वालों को काफी परेशानी का सामने करना पड़ा। हालांकि इस सेक्शन को छोड़कर बाकी पूरी ब्लू लाइन पर सेवाएं सामान्य रहीं।

delhi metro blue line metro route karol bagh dwarka
दिल की बीमारी से पीड़ित अनन्या
Delhi NCR

पीएम सर, मेरी गुड़िया की जान बचा लो, वह नीली पड़ रही है

पीएम सर, मेरी गुड़िया को नया जीवन दे दो। बेचारी जन्म के साथ ही बीमार है, उसे न उत्तर प्रदेश में इलाज मिला और न रायपुर में। न मुंबई के डॉक्टरों ने इलाज दिया और अब एम्स भी 2020 से पहले ऑपरेशन नहीं कर रहा।

5 दिसंबर 2018

Noida Metro
Delhi NCR

नोएडा से ग्रेनो वेस्ट मेट्रो रूट को मंजूरी, ग्रेनो प्राधिकरण की बोर्ड बैठक में फैसला

5 दिसंबर 2018

ADG Intelligence to submit report to governance today in Bulandshahr violence
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: एडीजी इंटेलीजेंस आज सौपेंगे शासन को अपनी रिपोर्ट

5 दिसंबर 2018

जहांगीराबाद में बवाल
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः अब जहांगीराबाद में मिले पशु के अवशेष, हिंदू संगठन समेत सैकड़ों जुटे

5 दिसंबर 2018

करीब 20 मिनट तक की नारेबाजी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: हनुमान मंदिर पर कब्जा लेने पहुंचे दलितों को पुलिस ने बाहर निकाला

5 दिसंबर 2018

दिल्ली महिला आयोग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के शेल्टर होम से 9 लड़कियां गायब, राज्य महिला आयोग पर भड़के मनीष सिसोदिया

3 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

यूपी: एनटीपीसी ने हासिल की 85 मेगावाट की सौर परियोजना, नवीनीकृत उर्जा के क्षेत्र में आएगी तेजी

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार पर 1 करोड़ का जुर्माना लगने के एक दिन बाद ही मुंडका में खुले में जला औद्योगिक कूड़ा

5 दिसंबर 2018

डीजे विवाद में लगी गोली, घायल शैंकी भारद्वाज और तुषार (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: डीजे बंद करने को लेकर हुआ विवाद, दो युवकों को मारी गोली, तीन गिरफ्तार

4 दिसंबर 2018

inspector subodh kumar
Delhi NCR

सुबोध की तत्परता से बची थी दानिश की जान: जान मोहम्मद

5 दिसंबर 2018

