AIIMS: डॉ. एम श्रीनिवास एम्स के नए निदेशक नियुक्त, कार्मिक विभाग ने जारी किया आदेश

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत देशभर में सबसे बड़े चिकित्सा संस्थान अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) के निदेशक की घोषणा हो गई है। डॉ. एम श्रीनिवास, डीन, ईएसआईसी मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल, हैदराबाद को अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान, नई दिल्ली का निदेशक नियुक्त किया गया।

Dr M Srinivas, Dean, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Hyderabad appointed as Director, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.