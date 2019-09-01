शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के गुरु तेग बहादुर अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने इमारत से कूदकर की आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 08:25 AM IST
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली के एक बड़े अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने इमारत से कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना के बाद अस्पताल में हड़कंप मच गया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
घटना गुरु तेग बहादुर अस्पताल की है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, गुरु तेग बहादुर अस्पताल परिसर की इमारत से कूदकर एक डॉक्टर ने कथित रूप से आत्महत्या कर ली। 

फिलहाल आत्महत्या करने की वजह का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।



 
