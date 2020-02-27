शहर चुनें

Delhi Violence live update maujpur bhajanpura brahmapuri karawal nagar delhi high court aap bjp

Live

दिल्ली हिंसाः आज फिर होगी दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई, मरने वालों की संख्या 28 हुई

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 27 Feb 2020 09:55 AM IST
Delhi Violence live update maujpur bhajanpura brahmapuri karawal nagar delhi high court aap bjp
delhi violence - फोटो : शुभम बंसल

खास बातें

रविवार से उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली में हो रही हिंसा अब थम चुकी है। उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के हालात धीरे-धीरे सामान्य हो रहे हैं, लेकिन मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 28 हो चुकी है। वहीं आज फिर एक बार दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में भड़काऊ भाषण देने वालों पर एफआईआर हो या नहीं इस पर सुनवाई होगी। इस बीच सोनिया गांधी आज राष्ट्रपति को ज्ञापन देने जाएंगी। पढ़ें दिनभर की हर अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

09:37 AM, 27-Feb-2020

दिल्ली हिंसाः आज फिर होगी दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई, मरने वालों की संख्या 28 हुई

दिल्ली हिंसा में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 28 हो गई है। वहीं घायलों की संख्या 200 से ज्यादा हो गई है। वहीं जाफराबाद, मौजपुर, सीलमपुर और बाबरपुर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ा दी गई है और माहौल बिल्कुल शांत है।

delhi caa protest caa violence delhi delhi violence delhi police
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा से 10 साल छोटे हैं निक, सबके सामने पत्नी के साथ उम्र के फासले पर बोली ये बात

27 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा
India News

दिल्ली हिंसा में अब तक 28 की मौत, 30 की हालत गंभीर, अदालतों ने पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर उठाए सवाल

27 फरवरी 2020

बवाल के बाद
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली बवाल: समय से फैसले लेने में चूके बड़े अफसर, पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्तों ने उठाए सवाल

27 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली दंगाः जिन स्कूलों में उपद्रवियों के बच्चे पढ़ रहे थे, उन्हें भी फूंका

27 फरवरी 2020

आजम खां व अखिलेश यादव
Bareilly

आज रामपुर जेल में आजम खां से मिलने पहुंचेंगे अखिलेश यादव

27 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा के दौरान हालात
World

अमेरिका में भी गूंजा दिल्ली हिंसा का मामला, सांसदों ने दी कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया, जताई चिंता

27 फरवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

किरदार में ढलने के इस हद तक चले गए ये बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, रणदीप हुड्डा की हालत देखकर रो पड़े थे लोग

26 फरवरी 2020

आजम, तनीज और अब्दुल्ला आजम
Moradabad

सपरिवार जेल जाने वाले पहले सांसद बने आजम खां, रहेंगे नवाबों की जेल में

26 फरवरी 2020

आजम खां भेजे गए जेल
Moradabad

आजम के जेल पहुंचने से पहले ही जेल प्रशासन ने करा ली थी बैरक की साफ-सफाई

26 फरवरी 2020

Donald Trump
Bollywood

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के शाही डिनर में अचानक पहुंचा था ये शरारती बंदर, बिना किसी डर के करता रहा ऐसी हरकत

26 फरवरी 2020

प्रशांत किशोर (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

प्रशांत किशोर के 'बात बिहार की' कार्यक्रम पर बवाल, जालसाजी का केस दर्ज

जेडीयू के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष और चुनावी रणनीतिकार के रूप में अपनी रणनीति का लोहा मनवा चुके प्रशांत किशोर ने 'बात बिहार की' कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की है। अब इस कार्यक्रम की वजह से प्रशांत की मु्श्किलें बढ़ सकती हैं।

27 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस की हिफाजत में एक परिवार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा के बीच ये हैं इंसानियत की मिसालें

27 फरवरी 2020

Delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में बवालः शव यात्रा निकालने के लिए भी मांगनी पड़ी पुलिस से इजाजत...

27 फरवरी 2020

जस्टिस मुरलीधर
National

दिल्ली हिंसा की सुनवाई कर रहे जस्टिस मुरलीधर का तबादला, कॉलेजियम ने की थी सिफारिश

27 फरवरी 2020

बवाल के बाद
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली बवाल: समय से फैसले लेने में चूके बड़े अफसर, पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्तों ने उठाए सवाल

27 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली दंगाः जिन स्कूलों में उपद्रवियों के बच्चे पढ़ रहे थे, उन्हें भी फूंका

27 फरवरी 2020

caa protest Delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में बवालः स्कूटी पर ले गया पिता को अस्पताल, जान बचाने के लिए माथे पर लगाया तिलक

27 फरवरी 2020

आजम खां व अखिलेश यादव
Bareilly

आज रामपुर जेल में आजम खां से मिलने पहुंचेंगे अखिलेश यादव

27 फरवरी 2020

सज्जन सिंह वर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ को उनके ही मंत्री ने घेरा, कहा- नौकरशाह हैं सीएम की किचन कैबिनेट का हिस्सा

27 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा के दौरान हालात
Delhi NCR

जले वाहनों का ढेर लगा बंद कीं गलियां, दंगाइयों ने रची थी ये साजिश

27 फरवरी 2020

