दिल्ली हिंसाः जुमे की नमाज के लिए धारा 144 में चार घंटे की ढील, मृतकों की संख्या 38 हुई

Liveदिल्ली हिंसाः जुमे की नमाज के लिए धारा 144 में चार घंटे की ढील, मृतकों की संख्या 38 हुई
#DelhiViolence: The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma, along with two members to visit the Jaffrabad area to take notes and findings of any grievance or assault on women during the violence. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/XYPjhXsjEk— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020
Delhi Police Jt Commissioner OP Mishra in Chand Bagh: People here must revive their 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' which got some kind of dent. We've held discussions with Aman Committee here, made elaborate arrangements in view of all devotees who'll go to offer prayers to mosques today https://t.co/9CyyLedQp4 pic.twitter.com/f7wOFVfJd4— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020
दिल्ली जल गई 38 लोगों की जान चली गई दुकान मकान जलाये गये हाई कोर्ट सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा “भड़काऊ बयान देने वाले कपिल मिश्रा प्रवेश वर्मा अनुराग ठाकुर पर FIR करो” भाजपा और केन्द्र सरकार पूरी बेशर्मी के साथ दंगा भड़काने वालों के साथ खाड़ी है कब होगी इन दंगाईयों पर FIR? https://t.co/zxPOrVCopC— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 28, 2020
दुगनी सज़ा मतलब अब ताहिर के साथ साथ उसके आका को भी सज़ा मिलनी चाहिये कड़ी से कड़ी ... निर्धारित समय सीमा में इस केस के आरोपियों और साज़िशकर्ताओं को फाँसी की सज़ा मिलनी चाहि..400 बार चाकू से गोदना एक IB अफ़सर को ?? धार्मिक असहिष्णुता ने आप को कितना गिरा दिया.. https://t.co/AdNFxydSot— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 28, 2020
Delhi: Security personnel remain deployed in Khajoori Khaas and Dayalpur areas of violence-affected North East district pic.twitter.com/TJpIeWrQk8— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020
जेएनयू छात्र संघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष कन्हैया कुमार गुरुवार को पटना के ऐतिहासिक गांधी मैदान में आयोजित रैली के दौरान राष्ट्रगान नहीं गा पाए। इसके कारण दोबारा राष्ट्रगान हुआ।
28 फरवरी 2020