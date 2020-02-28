शहर चुनें

Delhi Violence live update bhajanpura maujpur babarpur khajuri khas dayalpur brahmapuri

Live

दिल्ली हिंसाः जुमे की नमाज के लिए धारा 144 में चार घंटे की ढील, मृतकों की संख्या 38 हुई

Updated Fri, 28 Feb 2020 10:35 AM IST
Delhi Violence live update bhajanpura maujpur babarpur khajuri khas dayalpur brahmapuri
delhi normal - फोटो : एएनआई

खास बातें

दिल्ली के हिंसाग्रस्त इलाकों में अब शांति का माहौल है। हालांकि इन इलाकों में भारी मात्रा में सुरक्षा बल अब भी तैनात हैं। लोगों की जिंदगी पटरी पर आने के साथ ही उनका दर्द भी सामने आ  रहा है। वहीं हिंसा में आप पार्षद की भूमिका को लेकर भाजपा और आम आदमी पार्टी सामने आ गए हैं। हिंसा में मरने वालों की संख्या अब तक 38 हो चुकी है। पढ़ें दिनभर के सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

10:34 AM, 28-Feb-2020

राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग आज जाएगी जाफराबाद

राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष रेखा शर्मा अपनी टीम के साथ दिल्ली के हिंसाग्रस्त इलाके का दौरा करेंगी।
10:26 AM, 28-Feb-2020

जुमे की नमाज के लिए धारा 144 में चार घंटे की ढील

जुमे की नमाज को देखते हुए पुलिस ने हिंसाग्रस्त इलाकों में धारा 144 में चार घंटे की ढील दी है, जिससे लोगों को सहुलियत हो सके। वहीं दिल्ली पुलिस के ज्वाइंट कमिश्नर ओपी मिश्रा ने चांद बाग में कहा कि दुकानों के खुलने का मतलब है कि अब हालात सामान्य हो रहे हैं। इस इलाके में कल से ही ऐसा माहौल है। हमारा फोकस इसी बात पर है कि जो लोग यहां रह रहे हैं उनकी जिंदगी पटरी पर आए। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि लोगों को अपनी गंगा-जमुनी तहजीब को दोबारा जिंदा करना चाहिए। हमने यहां अमन कमेटी की बैठकें की हैं। साथ ही लोग सही तरीके से मस्जिद में नमाज अदा कर सकें इसका भी इंतजाम किया है।
10:18 AM, 28-Feb-2020

संजय सिंह ने कहा भाजपा के इन नेताओं पर भी हो एफआईआर

आप सांसद संजय सिंह ने भड़काऊ भाषण के लिए कपिल मिश्रा, अनुराग ठाकुर और प्रवेश वर्मा पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग की है। संजय सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, 'दिल्ली जल गई 38 लोगों की जान चली गई दुकान मकान जलाए गए हाईकोर्ट सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा 'भड़काऊ बयान देने वाले कपिल मिश्रा प्रवेश वर्मा अनुराग ठाकुर पर एफआईआर करो, भाजपा और केंद्र सरकार पूरी बेशर्मी के साथ दंगा भड़काने वालों के साथ खाड़ी है कब होगी इन दंगाईयों पर एफआईआर?'
10:11 AM, 28-Feb-2020

मनोज तिवारी बोले- दोगुनी सजा मतलब ताहिर के आका को भी मिले कड़ी सजा

आईबी कांस्टेबल के हत्यारोपी ताहिर हुसैन को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी और भाजपा आमने-सामने आ गई है। शुक्रवार को मनोज तिवारी ने अरविंद केजरीवाल के उस बयान पर पलटवार किया जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि अगर ताहिर दोषी है तो उसे दोगुनी सजा दो। मनोज तिवारी ने लिखा, 'दोगुनी सजा मतलब अब ताहिर के साथ साथ उसके आका को भी सजा मिलनी चाहिए कड़ी से कड़ी... निर्धारित समय सीमा में इस केस के आरोपियों और साजिशकर्ताओं को फांसी की सजा मिलनी चाहिए... 400 बार चाकू से गोदना एक आईबी अफसर को?? धार्मिक असहिष्णुता ने आप को कितना गिरा दिया।'
09:23 AM, 28-Feb-2020

दिल्ली हिंसा में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 38 हो चुकी है। वहीं हिंसाग्रस्त इलाकों में अब हालात सामान्य हो रहे हैं, हालांकि इन क्षेत्रों में अब भी भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात हैं। इन्होंने सुबह-सुबह कई इलाकों में फ्लैग मार्च किया। वहीं दिल्ली से सटे सभी बॉर्डर आज भी सील हैं।
maujpur delhi bhajanpura maujpur babarpur khajuri khas dayalpur brahmapuri delhi violence
