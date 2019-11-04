शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली: भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस के कार्यालय पर चलाईं गोलियां, शख्स गिरफ्तार, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 09:01 PM IST
भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस के कार्यालय पर हुई फायरिंग
भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस के कार्यालय पर हुई फायरिंग - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के उत्तर-पश्चिमी सीट से भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस के कार्यालय पर अज्ञात शख्स ने गोलियां चलाईं जिसके बाद वहां अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन गया। बाद में इस शख्स की पहचान 51 वर्षीय रामेश्वर पहलवान के रूप में हुई। उसका वाहन और हथियार जब्त कर लिया गया है। उसके खिलाफ धारा 336 और 427 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार, ये शख्स फायरिंग करते हुए चीख-चीखकर उनसे मिलने की बात कह रहा था।  

भाजपा सांसद भले ही पहली बार चुनाव जीते हों लेकिन वह इससे पहले भी चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं। हंसराज हंस पेशे से गायक हैं और कई हिट गीतों से अपनी पहचान बनाई है। वह लोकसभा में भी अपने शायराना अंदाज के लिए काफी चर्चा में रहते हैं। 

वह इससे पहले भी जेएनयू के एक कार्यक्रम में जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने पर दिए अपने एक बयान को लेकर काफी चर्चा में रहे थे। उन्होंने 'मोदी है तो मुमकिन है' वाली बात कहकर जेएनयू का नाम बदलकर एमएनयू रखने की मांग की थी। 




 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
