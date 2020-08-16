दिल्ली  : शाहीन बाग के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता शहजाद अली भाजपा में शामिल, कहा- सीएए पर साथ मिलकर करेंगे काम 

Delhi: Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP in presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta & leader Shyam Jaju. Shahzad Ali says, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over CAA concerns." pic.twitter.com/bJyhGp7MMb— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020
