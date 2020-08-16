शहर चुनें
दिल्ली  : शाहीन बाग के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता शहजाद अली भाजपा में शामिल, कहा- सीएए पर साथ मिलकर करेंगे काम 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 16 Aug 2020 05:19 PM IST
शाहीन बाग के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता शहजाद अली भाजपा में शामिल
शाहीन बाग के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता शहजाद अली भाजपा में शामिल - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता शहजाद अली भाजपा में शामिल हो गए हैं। शहजाद अली ने दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता और श्याम जाजू की उपस्थिति में भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की।
इस मौके पर शहजाद अली ने कहा कि मैं भाजपा में शामिल हो गया हूं, ताकि हमारे समुदाय के उन लोगों को गलत साबित किया जा सके, जो सोचते हैं कि भाजपा हमारी दुश्मन है। हम सीएए के मुद्दे पर साथ मिलकर काम करेंगे। 
shaheen bagh shahzad ali bjp caa

