दिल्ली पुलिस की बड़ी कामयाबी, गिरफ्तार किया 50000 का इनामी बदमाश

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 01:08 PM IST
50 हजार का इनामी बदमाश
50 हजार का इनामी बदमाश - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को आज एक बड़ी उपलब्धि हाथ लगी है। पुलिस ने बदरपुर इलाके में एक 50 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
पुलिस ने इसके पास से एक पिस्टल और तीन कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। हालांकि अभी इस मामले में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है।


 
