Delhi Police Special arrested two criminals over BSP leader murder

दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, बीएसपी नेता हत्या मामले में दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 06:29 PM IST
दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार
दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को नजीबाबाद से बीएसपी नेता हाजी एहसान और उसके भतीजे शादाब हत्या मामले में बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके पास से दो अर्ध-स्वचालित पिस्तौल और एक जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किया गया है। 
बता दें कि दोनों की पहचान सेहनवाज अंसारी (अंसारी गैंग के सरगना) और जब्बार (शार्प शूटर) के रुप में हुई है। दोनों बसपा नेता हत्या मामले में कई दिनों से फरार चल रहे थे। 




 
delhi police special cell delhi police delhi crime news
