Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi police files fir against unknown people in jnu student protest issue

जेएनयू प्रदर्शन: सरकारी काम में बाधा डालने के आरोप में पुलिस ने दर्ज की अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ FIR

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 02:50 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : विवेक निगम
जेएनयू छात्रों द्वारा सोमवार को किए गए प्रदर्शन के मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ सरकारी काम में बाधा पहुंचाने के लिए एफआईआर दर्ज की है।
बताया जा रहा है कि किशनगढ़ थाना पुलिस ने कुछ अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की है और मामले की जांच कर रही है। बता दें कि सोमवार को जेएनयू के छात्रों ने हॉस्टल फीस वृद्धि के खिलाफ संसद की ओर कूच किया था।

हालांकि दिल्ली पुलिस ने उन्हें रास्ते में ही रोक लिया था। छात्रों के प्रदर्शन के कारण दिल्ली की कई वीआईपी सड़कों पर जाम के साथ ही मेट्रो की सेवा भी बाधित हुई थी, जिसके चलते आज पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है।

 
jnu protest jnu jnu students protest delhi police
