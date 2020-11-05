दिल्ली: साइबर क्राइम सेल ने जॉब स्कैम का किया भंड़ाफोड़, 27 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को बना चुके हैं शिकार

साइबर क्राइम सेल के डीसीपी एनेश रॉय ने मीडिया को जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि इस गिरोह ने स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की नकली वेबसाइट बनाकर 1300 नौकरियों के लिए आवेदन निकाले थे। फिलहाल इनके गिरोह के पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इनके पास से 49 लाख रुपये, तीन लैपटॉप और सात मोबाइल फोन बरामद किए गए हैं।
Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell(CyPAD) busts job scam with over 27,000 victims.— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020
Gang made fake govt website under Health & Family Welfare ministry offering over 13,000 jobs. 5 people arrested; Bank acc with Rs 49 Lakhs, 3 laptops & 7 cell phones recovered: Anyesh Roy, DCP, CyPAD pic.twitter.com/7JcgFUq8SY
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.