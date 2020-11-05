दिल्ली: साइबर क्राइम सेल ने जॉब स्कैम का किया भंड़ाफोड़, 27 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को बना चुके हैं शिकार

Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell(CyPAD) busts job scam with over 27,000 victims.

Gang made fake govt website under Health & Family Welfare ministry offering over 13,000 jobs. 5 people arrested; Bank acc with Rs 49 Lakhs, 3 laptops & 7 cell phones recovered: Anyesh Roy, DCP, CyPAD pic.twitter.com/7JcgFUq8SY