Delhi Police constable beaten by residents of JJ Colony, New Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area

लोगों ने मिलकर हवलदार को ही पीट दिया, वीडियो आया सामने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 03:00 AM IST
हवलदार को लोगों ने पीटा
हवलदार को लोगों ने पीटा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के कालिंदी कुंज के जेजे कॉलोनी में कथित तौर पर पुलिस हवलदार को पीटने का मामला समने आया है। हवलदार बूटलेगर्स इलाके में गश्त करने गया था तभी कुछ लोगों ने उस पर हमला कर दिया। वीडियो में एक महिला को साफ तौर पर पीटते भी देखा गया है। पुलिस ने इस घटना पर संज्ञान लेते हुए एक को गिरफ्तार किया है। 
घटना पर पुलिस ने बताया कि जब रामकिशन इलाके में गश्त कर रहे थे तभी दो लोगों ने घर के बाहर उनसे बहस करना शुरू कर दिया। उन्होंने इसका विरोध किया तो दोनों ने उनके साथ बुरा बर्ताव किया और मोटरसाइकिल को भी क्षति पहुंचाया। कई लोगों ने उन्हें घेर लिया था तब जाकर रामकिशन ने हवा में गोली चलाई और अपने आप को बचाने के लिए वहां से भाग गए।
jj colony delhi kalindi kunj police constable delhi crime news
