लोगों ने मिलकर हवलदार को ही पीट दिया, वीडियो आया सामने

#WATCH Delhi: "A Delhi police constable was allegedly beaten up by the residents of JJ colony in New Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area in the early hours of August 3", said the Delhi Police. The constable was patrolling the area for bootleggers when the incident took place. 1 arrested pic.twitter.com/dCo62qXKAb— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019
नोएडा में मिस्ड काल से एक महिला का दिल्ली के रहने वाले युवक से संपर्क हुआ। फिर दोनों में दोस्ती की शुरूआत हो गई। युवक के बुलाने पर जब महिला नोएडा से मिलने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंची तो आरोपित ने उसकी तस्वीर खींचकर ब्लैकमेल करना शुरू कर दिया।
3 अगस्त 2019